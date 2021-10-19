The WHO describes inequality in the vaccine against Govt-19 as a harsh reality

Geneva-. The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tetros Adonom Capreius, today described the disparity in the use of anti-Covit-19 vaccines as a harsh global reality.

Through a message on his profile on social networking site Twitter, he said the anti-epidemic booster dose rate in high-income countries is close to the primary dose rate in low-income countries.

The WHO chairman warned that this injustice would only prolong the disease at the cost of lives and livelihoods, and did not greatly improve the recent analysis of current data on the topic of vaccine equity.

Poor countries do not have vaccines to fully protect their health workers and the elderly.

In all four maps, it reflected the disparities between rich, upper-middle-income, lower-middle-income and low-income states in administering vaccines to the total population.

He noted that the average coverage of Govt-19 anti-biology in poor developing countries is only a fraction of what we have observed in other parts of the planet.

In contrast to low-income countries, the richest part of the world is occupied, which is practically stagnant, while progress among low- and middle-income people is very slow.

Unfortunately, the WHO assessment noted that we continue to see large gaps between poorer countries caused by significant delays in vaccination participation and their continued poor vaccine protection.