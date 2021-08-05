The WHO recommends breastfeeding after Covit-19 infection and vaccination

Madrid, 5 Aug. (Europa Press) –

The World Health Organization (WHO) has called for the continuation of breastfeeding during the COVID-19 outbreak and for vaccinating pregnant and lactating women after vaccination against “covid-19” according to national vaccination programs.

“Breastfeeding has many benefits for both mother and baby and to date there is no need to interrupt during infection or after the mother has been vaccinated, which indicates that breastfeeding is safe, even if the mother has developed COVID-19 by taking the recommended precautionary measures,” they explain in a statement at World Breastfeeding Week.

In addition, according to the evidence available so far and the knowledge of how vaccines against Covit-19 work, they demonstrate that vaccinating a nursing mother against Covit-19 “does not pose any risk to her baby.” “Nursing mothers who have been vaccinated against Govt-19 have antibodies in their milk that can even help protect their babies from being infected with the virus,” they say.

Exclusive breastfeeding rates in Europe are the lowest in all WHO regions because only 13% of infants are breastfed for the first 6 months. Meanwhile, only one-third of adults in Europe have completed their COVID-19 vaccine dosage, while the delta variant dominates and the COVID-19 cases exceed 60 million.

“As a mother who has breastfed my three children, I know firsthand that breastfeeding is one of the best sources of nutrition for babies, including mothers whose mother has been confirmed or suspected of having a Govt-19 infection. Take the proper precautions so you can breastfeed your baby. Breastmilk has antibodies and other immune benefits. , They help protect against respiratory diseases, the benefits of breastfeeding and the promotion of mother-child communication to prevent infections and improve health and development. Muscat.

The current WHO recommendation is that women with COVID-19 should breastfeed if they wish, but take precautionary measures, including wearing a mask; Wash hands with soap and water for 20 seconds before and after touching the baby; Or clean and disinfect the surfaces they touch.