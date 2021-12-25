The WHO’s Oblivion – Escompre, verified island and beyond its borders

The true immunogenicity of the island to fight the epidemic is not yet known by the World Health Organization.

Abdala, over time, maintains its defenses, efficacy and Govt immunity. (Photo: PL)

The Cuban vaccine Aptola is the first anticoagulant immunogen in Latin America and the Caribbean, a fact that has been forgotten by the World Health Organization (WHO) to date without being included in the list for emergency use.

Since last July, the drug has been approved for emergency use by the National Regulatory Agency, having proven to be 92.28 percent effective and 90 percent effective in preventing symptomatic diseases in severely ill patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 corona virus. .

Similarly, 99.15 per cent increase in antibodies in volunteers aged three to 11 years and 98.28 per cent in 12 to 18 participants in the Ismailo clinical trial were performed in the central province of Camague.

The Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB), which developed the immunogen, confirmed a four-fold increase in the number of antibody titers from the first dose of the drug in these population groups.

The clinical trial ended on October 14, in which 500 children participated and two formulas with an energy of 25 and 50 micrograms of aphthalene were used in the 0-14-28 day schedule.

Sonia Rezik, the lead researcher on the vaccine, said at the time that more than 80 percent of all adverse events reported in children were mild and that the remaining indicators were comparable to data from adults. Its performance.

With these results, Cuban health officials recognized the massive vaccination campaign, as well as the use of the population between the ages of two and 11 last October, making the Caribbean the first country in the world to protect children and girls. And adolescents from Govt-19.

On the other hand, the Abdala vaccine, over time, maintains its safety, efficacy and covid immunity, which confirms its suitability for the booster dose, said Dr. Verina Mujio Gonzalez, director of medical research at CIGB.

When a roundtable radio and television station intervened last November, he explained that those who had already been vaccinated with three injections of the drug and synoform (China) and Sputnik (Russia) had higher immunity.

He noted that the results of the clinical trial conducted at the Hermanos Amigiras Clinical Surgical Hospital in this city, without any anticoagulant drug, were satisfactory.

Therefore the Cecmed approval of the State Control Center for Drugs, Equipment and Medical Devices will be used as a booster dose in subjects with vaccinations for more than five months.

Since last November 7, Abdala’s booster dose has been used for health workers in the Cuban capital, which has been gradually extended to other segments of the population.

Due to the origin of the omicron variant of the disease-causing SARS-CoV-2 virus, the delivery of just over six million doses is expected to accelerate this process.

Official sources say that there are immunogens Soperana 02 and Soperana Plus from the Finlay vaccine company to fight the Govt infection in the Caribbean island and two vaccine candidates (Soperana 01 and Mombisa) are in the stage of clinical trials with important results.

Countries such as Venezuela, Nicaragua, Iran and Vietnam provide Cuban vaccines to their people.

Biologically, the Anglo-Swedish drug AstraZeneca was developed by the Argentine company mAbxience and the Mexican Labradoros LeoMont, and, according to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), makes the “first” vaccine in Latin America.

It is included in the immunogens of Kovacin, Covshield, Pfizer-Bioendech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, Astrogenogen, Sinovac (Koronovac) and Sinoform, which are approved by the International Health Organization.