The woman who falsely accused Black Teen of phone theft speaks for herself

The woman’s lawyer, who falsely accused jazz musician Gion Harold’s 14-year-old son of stealing her iPhone and leaving it in an Uber, said Tuesday that the incident was “not a race-related issue.”

In a phone call, Sharon Catton, a lawyer representing 22-year-old Mia Ponceto in an unrelated case, confirmed that her client, Arlo Soho, was the woman who overcame Keon Harold Jr. in an upscale boutique, lobby. Hotel in New York City. Harold suggested that racism played a role in the December 26 incident.

“Things took their own lives,” Cotton said. “Mia is young and her emotions allow her to get the best of her. That phone may have been in the hands of a 90-year-old grandmother, an Asian person … someone in black or blue.”

Cotton said Fonseca, who lives with his single mother in California, was in town to see his father when he lost his phone. Cotton says he did not know anyone in town and was “emotional, nervous” and “made a mistake” when he falsely accused Harold’s son of theft.

Prosecutors say the argument would not have happened if the Uber driver had returned his phone 15 minutes earlier.

Cotton said Fonseca, who is of Puerto Rican descent, was in a “very weak” position. “She lost her mind for a hot minute. She regrets… Unfortunately this poor Harolds had to deal with the consequences.”

Katan said his client wants to “move forward and put this behind her”. Katan said he or his client had not been contacted by law enforcement officials representing the Harold family or civil rights lawyer Ben Crump.

According to court documents, Ponsetto was charged with public drug and battery in connection with the February 28 Beverly Hills hotel incident. He was arrested on May 28 for driving under the influence of Van News in California, court documents show.

Cotton said an investigation into allegations related to the Beverly Hills incident is scheduled for later this month. In September, a judge in the Von News Courthouse West sentenced Fonseca to three years in prison.

When Harold posted a one-minute video of the debate on Instagram late last year, Ponzeto caught national attention – sparking outrage from social media users, accusing Ponzetto of racially discriminating against Harold and his son.

“Show me my phone!” That scream, Fonseca can hear Harold and his son blaming. You can also hear a man in the video identifying himself as a hotel manager telling Harold Jr. to look at his phone.

Before the video is cut, you can see Poncetto approaching Harold, the jazz musician yelling “Put your hands away!”

The 10-second video, from the security footage of the hotel, shows Fonseca rushing in and wrapping his arms around Harold’s son.

Police in New York City said Harold “carried scratches on his arm.” No other injuries were reported.

More than 100,000 people signed the online petition released by Crumb, who called on Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. to bring the attack and battery charges against Fonseca.

“Keon Harold Jr. will live with this trauma, the weight of racism on the shoulders of another generation,” Crump wrote. Report. “He deserves more than this treatment!”

A Manhattan DA spokesman told NBC News last Monday that “the office is fully investigating the incident.”

At a press conference last Wednesday, Harold, Crump and the Rev. Fr. He spoke publicly with Al Sharpton about the incident.

“In New York City – even in major New York City I can not come down and go to Bruns without being attacked and accused of anything wrong,” Harold said. “The idea of ​​trauma is more than any accusation.”

“I want my son to grow up full-grown,” Harold said.

In an interview “Good Morning AmericaLast Tuesday, Harold Jr. said he was “confused” and “shell-shocked” about the incident. “I’m going to ask her why she would do something like this to a child who has never met you,” she said.