The world is facing an unprecedented food crisis with climate uncertainty

Staple foods are not available to about 3 billion people

Severe starvation is estimated to kill eleven people per minute, while Govt-19 kills seven people per minute

Madrid, 16 October. (Europa Press) –

Rising temperatures and the impending climate catastrophe place the world’s most vulnerable communities, whose livelihoods are based on agriculture, fishing and livestock, facing an unprecedented food crisis.

These communities, which make the least contribution to climate change, are at risk because they do not have the tools to deal with the impact of continuing to increase temperatures above 2ºC on average above pre-industrial values. This means that another 189 million people could starve in the short term.

In the run-up to this World Food Day Saturday, human rights defenders and humanitarian organizations emphasize the importance of responding in a timely manner and taking the necessary steps to prevent disaster.

According to the United Nations, about 811 million people worldwide are starving. In addition, about 12 percent of the world’s population will be severely affected by food insecurity throughout 2020, representing an increase of 118 million people compared to 2019.

These figures confirm a recession in the fight against hunger and show that the Sustainable Growth Target 2 will not be reached by 2030. As a result, many companies are urging governments around the world to increase investment in hunger and malnutrition – Spain allocating only 0.2 percent of official aid for this purpose.

Food systems continue to experience severe deterioration, which is compounded by conflicts and corona virus infection, which has made it really difficult to provide assistance in affected areas.

Measures against hunger Louis Gonzalez stressed the need to “anticipate, discover and find possible solutions to factors that contribute to food insecurity, such as climate crisis, conflicts or economic imbalances.”

“It is essential to provide quick and close support to the victims of these crises to avoid death and alleviate the suffering of those facing this problem,” he said.

Hunger destroys the capabilities of the most vulnerable population, creates exclusion and causes growth retardation. However, food insecurity has been steadily rising since 2014, rising last year.

Malnutrition, its main face, is a catastrophic barrier to children’s cognitive and physical development and prevents them from growing up in a healthy way, but it also causes huge economic losses.

Extreme change and violence

Climate crisis, characterized by instability and extreme weather events such as heat waves, droughts, hurricanes or floods, is one of the main factors contributing to the increase in world hunger because it has a direct impact on the living media. Local people.

The United Nations report on food security and nutrition in the world indicates that hunger is on the rise for the fifth year in a row. Conflict is the most important factor in tackling severe food insecurity, affecting 99 million people, 50 percent more than the previous year.

“We cannot achieve sustainable and significant changes in people’s food security if violence and instability are maintained that endanger or degrade people’s livelihoods or their own lives,” said Director Manuel Sanchez. Occurrence and institutional relations of action against hunger.

To David Beasley, managing director of the World Food Program, “Climate crisis promotes food crisis.” “Large parts of the world, from Madagascar to Honduras and Bangladesh, are in the midst of a climate crisis, which is now a (daily) reality for millions of people,” he stressed.

By 2020, the leading humanitarian agency warned that the largest increase in hunger on a geographical basis would occur in Africa, where the estimated malnutrition – 21 percent of the population – more than double that of any other region – 282 million – is that all the world’s population is suffering from malnutrition.

Basic foods

Rising prices and declining incomes since the onset of the epidemic have exacerbated the food crisis, of which children are the most vulnerable. The NGO World Vision estimates that Staples currently does not reach about 3 billion people.

In addition, food prices have reached a decade-high level, while the corona virus has caused a decline in global revenues. In places like Syria, East Africa and Burma, food prices have risen more than 50 percent since the outbreak began.

Food prices rose by an average of 2.9 percent in the United Kingdom, 3.6 percent in the United States, 4.8 percent in Japan and Canada between February 2020 and July 2021, 54 percent in Burma, 48 percent in Lebanon and Mozambique. 38.3 percent.

Andrew Morley, president and CEO of World Vision, said: Approximately 14 million children may be wasted or severely malnourished.

In a statement, the organization argues that rising food prices have led to a “global hunger crisis” since the outbreak, with job losses due to food shortages and disruptions.

As a result, the text states that “more people die of starvation than COVID-19 every day,” which states that “severe hunger kills 11 people every minute, while COVID-19 kills seven people every minute.”

“The epidemic has led to job losses and declining incomes, forcing millions of families to skip meals and opt for cheaper and less nutritious foods,” Justin Bieward, assistant director of humanitarian aid, told World Vision International.

Other studies also warn and assess that, by the end of 2022, the nutritional crisis caused by COVID-19 could cause 283,000 deaths of children under the age of 5, while more than 13.6 million malnourished children and 2.6 million more underdeveloped children. This equates to 250 children dying daily from malnutrition related to the epidemic.

Organizations in the world continue to insist that “everyone has food” and renew their call to the international community to respond to the effects of food inflation, thus finding themselves in tragic situations and supporting people. High vulnerability.