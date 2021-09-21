The world’s largest tree is covered with aluminum so it can withstand fire

In a dramatic figure, the world’s largest tree, General Sherman, was covered with aluminum to prevent it from burning. Sequoia National Park is home to some of the largest and longest living species on the planet, a natural area threatened by catastrophic emergencies.

As the colony south of the park, Paradise and Walkers fires, giant sequoias (the world’s largest creature) face an unprecedented panorama.

Although they are one of the most suitable trees for fire (thanks to the bark reaching 50 cm thick) and sometimes beneficial for spreading seeds in small controlled fire cones Dozens of specimens of the species.

The tallest image of California’s summer fires erupted: the base of General Sherman, the world’s largest tree, was covered by more than 300 firefighters. If they reach that part.

At 2,000 tons and 83.8 meters high, General Sherman is the main attraction of Sequoia National Park, located 260 kilometers north of Los Angeles. This giant sequoia is 31 meters in circumference at its base and to its visitors they face the tallest living creature on the planet.

Cover the base of General Sherman Sequoia, located in the Giant Forest of Sequoia National Park in California, with fire retardant to protect the KNP campus from fire. pic.twitter.com/VqnDxqrQyt – Forest Association 🌱 (@reforesta_ong) September 20, 2021

In addition to General Sherman, firefighters drowned some of the largest and finest trees in the area, including a group of four guards, more than two thousand years old.

On Sept. 19, all campgrounds, including Sequoia National Park and neighboring Can de las Rice Park, were closed until Sept. 30.

According to the National Park Service, the fire, known as the KNP Complex, started on September 9 due to lightning in the area. So far, the wind-preferred fire has burned 72 square kilometers. Although it is officially considered three different fires (Paradise, Colony and Cabin), officials say Heaven and Colony are united in one big fire.

800 km further north, the situation is similar in Redwood National Park, home to the Hyperion (the world’s tallest tree at 115.85 m) and other red trees of similar height. The four fires, which continue to grow within a radius of 60 kilometers, surround the world’s other largest wood reserves.

(Taken from National Geographic N Espanol)