There may be one million cases of Omicron in the UK

Its doubling time is two or three days, at that rate, Javed told Sky News that by the end of the month there could be one million infections across the UK.

The Minister acknowledged that the extent of the danger posed to the Ómicron population and health system was not yet known, but supported the British government’s decision to reinstate new regulations to prevent its spread.

The only thing we know is that Plan B can delay its transfer and buy time to build our security, he said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that teleworking would be restored to all working people from next week and that the use of the mask would be mandatory in theaters, theaters and other closed spaces.

He added that access to nightclubs and mass events requires the issuance of a “vaccination passport” to ensure that a person is fully vaccinated against Covit-19, and that PCR testing for positive case links to Ómicron should be performed. , Instead of being self-isolated as before.

Like Johnson the day before, the health minister insisted this Thursday that the key to protecting oneself from the new variant and the disease in general is to get a booster dose, which is why people are urged to get vaccinated as soon as possible. They were notified by the health service.

The UK has so far confirmed 568 Omicron cases, but Johnson acknowledged that the number is definitely higher.

In total, the country is home to more than 10.6 million people affected by Govt-19 and nearly 146,000 have died since the outbreak began.

