They are asking Bolzano to approve the release of vaccine patents without a veto

The bill, which ends this Thursday with approval, will allow Brazil to issue patents for essential products for the production of drugs, such as vaccines, diagnostic tests and IFA. Production of vaccines, according to the Intellectual Property Working Group (GPTI).

The first and only use of this machine in Brazil was implemented in the fight against AIDS. In 2007, the Brazilian government released a patent for Efavirenz, one of the HIV cocktails, reducing the price negotiated by a U.S. lab by a third.

According to the GPTI, which unites experts and civil society organizations, if approved, the bill would modernize the mechanism and “lead the Brazilian problem.”

Pedro Villardi, co-ordinator of the group, said that thanks to the patents that currently some companies control the global production and distribution of vaccines against Govt-19, this title guarantees them a monopoly for at least 20 years.

“The result is that instead of gaining global immunity, we are creating nine new millionaires in the world,” Villardi was quoted as saying in a statement.

He added: “In the provisional release, companies will still be profitable, but less so.”

Brazil is one of the worst-affected countries in the world, with approximately 580,000 deaths and 20.7 million cases, the situation has improved in recent weeks with the improvement of the vaccine, with about 60% of the population having at least one immunization dose and 30% complete regulation.

However, the government of President Jair Bolsanaro has already expressed a desire to begin using a third booster dose starting next month.

