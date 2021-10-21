They are urging an end to the atrocities of the Tigris Front in Ethiopia

October 21, 2021, 2:56 AM

Addis Ababa, Oct 21 (Prensa Latina) Tigre Democrat leader Arekavi Berhey today called for an end to the atrocities of the Regional Popular Liberation Front (DPLF), which has accused Ethiopia of losing peace and prosperity.

Berhey said at a public event across the country that all citizens should unite to help the federal forces against the inhumane acts of the terrorist group.

He is abusing the public, including the representatives and the Tigre people who claim to protect, forcing children to take part in the war, disrespecting women and the elderly, how long will we allow that situation?

He stressed that the DPLF was a terrorist group whose establishment was an obstacle to the stability and prosperity of the region; Assassination, kidnapping and robbery are part of its daily activities.

It showed hatred for humanity, murder, robbery, displacement of people, destruction of property in the Amhara and Afar areas, especially by keeping children on the battlefield, he reiterated.

Moreover, he, along with other terrorist groups, is spreading misinformation with the aim of creating instability in the country and misrepresenting the facts and creating international pressure on Ethiopia.

Those who want the life and development of the nation, living abroad or at home, must work hard to win this war, he declared.

Since last November, the National Security Forces have launched an offensive against the Front, which has been accused of violating constitutional order and human rights, among other crimes, declared a terrorist by parliament.

In the middle of this year, the federal government unilaterally ordered a ceasefire to facilitate agricultural work and humanitarian efforts in Tigris, but the panel rejected it, after which it extended its guilt to the states of Afar and Amhara.

According to official allegations, civilians continue their target and almost daily destroy public institutions, rural settlements, schools, hospitals, refugee camps and even sites of cultural, religious and historical significance.

rgh / Raj