Ramallah, August 16 (Brenza Latina) The Palestinian government today described the shooting death of four civilians by Israeli soldiers during a police raid on a refugee camp in the northwest coast of Jenin as a heinous crime.

We condemn this heinous crime and warn that the continuation of that Tel Aviv policy will lead to social upheaval and greater tension and instability in the region, the official spokesman for the President Nabil Abu Rudina said in a statement.

The official blamed the Jewish state for the increase and the consequences of its actions.

Retina called on the international community to take action against Israel in the face of “occupation of our lands, violations of the rights of our people and daily killings.”

According to Tel Aviv, special units of the Border Police (Yassam) entered the Jenin refugee camp this morning and arrested a member of the anti-Islamic movement (Hamas).

Khalil Suleiman Hospital sources identified three of the dead as 19-year-old Saleh Ahmed Mohammed Ammar; Reid Ziyad Abdel Latif Abu Seef, 21, and Noor Abdel Ila Jarar, the fourth victim, are still unknown.

So far this year, occupation forces have killed 50 people in the West Bank and more than 250 in the Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian official sources.

