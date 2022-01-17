The Yahoo portal reported this week that the CIA is overseeing a covert training program for Ukraine’s special forces, citing several former members of the agency and former Homeland Security officials.

According to their data, the project, which will be implemented in South America, began in 2015 under Barack Obama and was expanded during the presidencies of Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Several former officials point out that paramilitaries who worked with the CIA visited eastern Ukraine in 2015 for consultations.

They say the plan includes training in weapons use, camouflage techniques, land navigation, “cover and move” techniques, intelligence and other areas.

According to a former senior official in the field, “specific training of skills” was carried out to eventually improve the capabilities of Ukrainian troops opposing the Russian military in the event of an attack on Moscow.

At the same time, a former CIA official familiar with the details of the plan said the goal was to teach the Ukrainian military to “train insurgents” and “kill Russians.”

A former senior intelligence official said the army trained during the Russian invasion should be “rebel leaders”, adding that the United States had trained them for eight years and called them “the best fighters.”

However, this information was not confirmed by the Central Intelligence Agency. Spokesman Tommy Thorpe stressed that the claims about insurgency training were “just plain wrong.”

The release comes as Western nations accuse Russia of preparing for an attack on Ukraine, without ever presenting evidence.

Moscow has repeatedly denied all allegations in this regard, dismissing the allegations as “hysterical” in the media and condemning the militarization of the neighboring country by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

A spokesman for the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, commented this Saturday on recent reports that Russia was responsible for the alleged provocation in Ukraine, and promised that Moscow would not take such action against Kiev. Their charges. We ask […] If I am not mistaken, Mr. who promised to release the evidence for these allegations within 24 hours. A statement by Sullivan. We are still waiting for that evidence, “said Jake Sullivan, a spokesman for the US National Security Adviser’s House for comment on Thursday.

(With information from Russia Today)