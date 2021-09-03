They value solid growth in the aviation cargo market – Brenza Latina

Although the delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 corona virus may pose some risks, economic conditions indicate that the sector will improve by the end of this year, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

IATA Director-General Willie Walsh said that if supply chains and production lines were disrupted, cargo exports would create a domino effect.

In July, global demand, measured in tons carried per kilometer, rose 8.6 percent compared to the same period in 2019, while capacity, below pre-crisis levels, fell 10.3 percent from two years ago.

However, thanks to the fact that the sub-index of new export orders from purchasing managers stands at 52.7 points, the economic environment supports the increase in air cargo, which reflects the increase in demand in the short term. The Latin American region has the worst performance in air freight traffic worldwide, with 10.2 percent of international cargo volume carried in July compared to 2019.

Although Latin America continues to lag behind, pre-crisis conditions are showing signs of recovery in many ways leading to their destinations, mainly in North America and Europe.

