January 22, 2022

Sagebrush Rider

Complete News World

They were able to reconstruct the face of an Egyptian mummy that existed 2,600 years ago: Watch the video

Obadiah Silva January 22, 2022 2 min read

‘S face Mommy Also known as Shep-n-Isis Mommy Very popular in Switzerland, thanks to the work of researchers at the Center for Biological Archeology, Anthropology and Forensic Anthropology (Italy) and 3D instruments.

In reconstructing the face Girl The University of Flinders (Australia), who lived in ancient Egypt in the 7th century BC, and Cicero Moraes, a Brazilian 3D designer, also attended. Researchers and designers relied on the data obtained Mommy By tomography.

