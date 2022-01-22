They were able to reconstruct the face of an Egyptian mummy that existed 2,600 years ago: Watch the video

‘S face Mommy Also known as Shep-n-Isis Mommy Very popular in Switzerland, thanks to the work of researchers at the Center for Biological Archeology, Anthropology and Forensic Anthropology (Italy) and 3D instruments.

In reconstructing the face Girl The University of Flinders (Australia), who lived in ancient Egypt in the 7th century BC, and Cicero Moraes, a Brazilian 3D designer, also attended. Researchers and designers relied on the data obtained Mommy By tomography.

Reconstructed profile view of Mummy Shep-n-ISIS.

Work little by little, layer by layer, fabric by fabric. The hair and the tiny pranks around the nose were the finale. According to experts, the mummy’s teeth were completely protected like ears (thanks to mummification).

For this reason, it is one of the most notable features achieved in tooth restoration. That’s all He was found to have slightly elongated teeth, which is called type II maxillary prognosis..

Source: (Cicero Moraes)

On the other hand, unlike other reconstructions made only from skeletons, the protection of the ears allowed it to reproduce and they did not have to form a common ear.

Who is Shep-n-Isis?

Remnants Shep-en-Isis was found in a family grave in the morgue of the Pharaoh Hatshepsut in Deir el-Bahari. His father (a priest from Thebes) was also in the same place, but he ended up in Berlin, Germany.

Location of Deir el-Bahari.

Based on the anatomical age of Shep-n-Isis and the internal style of his sarcophagus, Must have been born in 650 BC and died between 620 and 610 BC, Dr. Michael Habicht explained the history of Adventures.

In addition, It is estimated that he belongs to an upper class family and must have received some form of formal education.. This mummy was discovered in 1819 and a year later it was moved to Switzerland.

St. Call Abbey Library.

In 1836 it was moved to the library of Abbotta de San Cal, which remains to this day. Shep-en-Isis (also known as Schepenese) is not only the main attraction of this place, but also the most famous mummy of Switzerland.