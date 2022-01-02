Thousands canceled in US on first day of 2022 – Telemundo Miami (51)

Winter weather, coupled with epidemics, to frustrate canceled or delayed flights on flights home after the holidays in the early days of the new year.

According to FlightAware’s monitoring service, more than 2,300 U.S. flights were canceled from the East Coast to Sunday afternoon, and more than 3,900 flights worldwide.

This follows the cancellation of more than 2,700 US flights and more than 4,700 flights worldwide on Saturday. The number of single days in the United States on Saturday just before Christmas was the highest since airlines began blaming staff shortages for the rise in COVID-19 infections among employees.

A winter storm that hit the Midwest on Saturday made Chicago the worst destination for travelers over the weekend as airports in the region continued to recover on Sunday morning. A quarter of all flights at O’Hare Airport were canceled on Sunday.

American Airlines said most flights were canceled early Sunday to avoid last-minute disruptions at the airport.

It is not ruled out that the vaccine is required to travel on domestic flights.

Airlines say they are taking steps to reduce cancellations. United pays pilots three times or more their regular salary to pay for open flights until mid-January. Increased premium payments to Southwest and some other workers.

When winter weather hit the Pacific Northwest earlier this week, Alaska Airlines urged customers to delay scheduled “non-essential” flights this weekend.

The airline said it was not sure if passengers could be re-booked for at least three days as flights were packed for the New Year holidays.

With Delta waiting for more than 300 cancellations, the queue for people waiting for the Govit-19 test is endless in Florida, where corona virus infections are on the rise.