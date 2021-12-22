Today’s declaration of “disaster” in the Philippines after Hurricane Roy.

In Surigao, a Greenpeace activist holds a banner calling for climate justice amid hurricane damage (Photo: Reuters)

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has announced ‘Disaster situation’ as ‘Roy’ storm passes To the outgoing Philippines At least 375 people have died and about 1.8 million have been affected, Decision to help expedite relief efforts.

“Disaster status declaration will expedite the recovery and relief and rehabilitation efforts of the public and private sectors. It would also be an effective way to control the prices of goods and raw materials in these areas.Duterte told a news conference for the Philippine daily ‘Inquirer’.

Philippines declares disaster in six regions (Photo: EFE)

This was stated by the Presidential Spokesman Carlo Nogrels Foreign donations have arrived, and local security forces are helping to provide assistance to the hurricane-affected provinces., As reported DPA.

In fact, The European union That was announced this Tuesday 7 1.7 million will be allocated from the Humanitarian Fund to provide food, water and shelter and other necessities for the immediate needs of the victims.

Houses damaged by Hurricane Roy found in Surigao (Photo: Reuters)

Philippine Police in detail this Monday, up to that date, 375 deaths have been confirmed, while 500 have been injured and 56 are missing, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) put the total number of victims at 1,805,005.

The region with the highest mortality is Central Vyas (170), followed by Karaka (167) and West Vyas (24). Six were killed in eastern Visayas, seven in northern Mindanao and one in western Mindanao. Of the 56 missing, 47 correspond to the Central Viceroy, eight to Karachi and one to the Eastern Viceroy.

Overview of Typhoon Roy Damage (Photo: Reuters)

Police said 3,571 evacuation centers have been set up to house 30,065 displaced families and 99,568 individuals. About 600 policemen are concentrated there. In addition, there are 3,164 areas without electricity and 1,897 areas without mobile phone service.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte made the promise on Monday “Parade with rice and water” For survivors as he tries to free up funds from the government he believes will amount to 4 billion Philippine pesos (approximately $ 80.27 million).

In addition, he announced that 2,000 million pesos (approximately $ 40.14 million) would go to local authorities in areas affected by the ‘Roy’ column, and another 2,000 million pesos would be charged to help survivors.

Duterte acknowledged that the government had “huge debts” due to the response to the Corona virus outbreak, and said it was necessary to wait until the 2022 budget to “have the money to spend”., According to the Philippine Television Network ABS-CBN report.

(With EP info)

