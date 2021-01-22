Trump allies were dismissed in the VOA as the Biden administration named a new leadership

WASHINGTON – The Biden administration moved quickly on Thursday, naming a new leader in the Voice of America and other US-funded media, replacing a Trump ally he recently fired as a news editor.

During his first full day in office, the Biden administration fired Robert Reilly and his deputy, Elizabeth Robbins, Director of the Voice of America, and replaced them with long-term employers in VOA and other government-funded networks with experienced journalists. Report by the U.S. Agency for Global Media, which oversees the media.

Reilly has been replaced by news editor Yolanda Lopez, who will serve as executive director at VOA. Reilly reappointed Lopez a few days ago after a journalist who was overseeing the January 11 event at the Voice of America headquarters asked questions to then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Pompeo gave a speech and then sat down with Reilly for a question and answer session, but reporters were not given the opportunity to raise questions. When a VOA reporter tried to ask White House reporter Patsy Vidaguswara questions, Riley yelled at her, according to a recent protest letter from VOA journalists. A few hours later, Vidaguswara overthrew the White House by Reilly.

Reilly, a Conservative commentator, is the author of books such as “Making K OK: How Rationalization of Homosexual Behavior Changes Everything”.

Even after Joe Biden took office as president on Wednesday, Robbins and the company’s former Trump executive political appointee John Jaggers continued their efforts to lay off several employees on Thursday, employee representation lawyer David Seat said.

Although Biden management has issued instructions to suspend any employee activities or activities on VOA and other networks, both have volunteered to lay off employees.

Early Thursday morning, four employees received a letter from the Jaggers saying they would be removed “according to the date of this letter,” Seat said, sharing parts of the document with NBC News.

The new head of U.S. Global Media, who had already formally headed in late Wednesday, quickly canceled the letters on Thursday, Seat said.

The Jaggers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

At 1pm on Thursday, more than 24 hours after Biden took office, Elizabeth Robbins sent an email to an employee saying that the administrative inquiry into their removal would go ahead with or without their arrival.

“It’s just another example of the little surprise, which is even more surprising,” Seat said.

Robbins told NBC News he believes he is following federal rules in firing an employee who allegedly violated employment regulations. Robbins says it would have been difficult to reshuffle VOA’s new administration if it had continued to progress because it had been conducted under federal rules.

When Robbins told the new administration that he was removing himself, he responded that such action was illegal, citing legislation recently passed by the VOA administration, Robbins said.

His work email was later stopped, and he was evacuated by security, Robbins said.

VOA director Reilly also said it was illegal to fire him and that he too had been taken out of the building.

Robbins said his removal was “politically motivated” and suppressed alleged whistleblower complaints by some VOA staff.

The Biden management named Kelu Chao, who has been a journalist and manager at VOA for nearly 40 years, and is the executive CEO of VOA’s parent company, American Global Media. Brian Conif, who held senior executive positions at the agency and was head of the US-funded Middle East Broadcasting Networks, was named as his deputy.

Chao replaced the controversial Trump-appointed Michael Pack, who has been accused by lawmakers and press freedom groups of undermining editorial freedom at VOA and other outlets. A federal judge recently banned employees from making decisions on VOA and other USAGM broadcasters. Pack named Riley a director of the VOA just weeks before Biden’s management took over.

After Biden took office at noon on Wednesday, Pack was asked to step down and he announced his resignation before 2pm EST.