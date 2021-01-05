The top federal attorney in Atlanta stepped down Monday after President Donald Trump called him “never trusted” a day after the audio recording was made public.

Trump-appointed Bing J. BJP announces resignation of US attorney general for northern Georgia The statement did not say why Bach was leaving or what he planned to do next.

“Being able to serve my fellow citizens as an American lawyer for the Northern District of Georgia is the greatest honor of my career,” Bach said in a statement. “I have done everything I can to be thoughtful and consistent in delivering justice to my fellow citizens in a fair, effective and efficient manner. I am indebted to President Trump and the US Senate and former Attorney General for their opportunity to serve and for their departmental leadership.

Trump made a phone call with Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger on Saturday, during which the state’s top election official suggested that the president receive enough votes to change the outcome of the presidential race in his favor. The call was recorded by news organizations, including the Associated Press, on Sunday.

During the nearly hour-long call, Trump made a number of false claims. Referring to investigations into his unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud, the president said, “You never had Trump as a US lawyer.”

After being appointed by Trump, Bach became a U.S. attorney in October 2017 in the Atlanta-based northern district of Georgia. Bach, who was a Republican state legislator from 2011 to 2017, previously served as an assistant U.S. attorney from 2002 to 2008, working in private practice at the time he was appointed.

Announcing Pak’s appointment, the White House said he and five other candidates for the U.S. attorney general ‘share the president’s vision of “making the United States safe again.”

A judicial spokesman did not immediately respond Monday to questions about what prompted Pakistan’s sudden resignation or whether Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen tried to leave.

Pakistan is resigning almost a month after the departure of Charlie Beeler, who was appointed by Trump in 2017 to serve as US attorney for the state-based Central District of Georgia. Bealer resigned on Dec. 11 and said in a news release that he plans to return to private training with the Atlanta law firm.

