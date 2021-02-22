Trump began to speak at first glance about the future of the Republican Party U.S. News

Donald Trump is expected to make his first public appearance since stepping down next Sunday.

The former US president, who left the White House on January 20, is scheduled to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida.

The full lineup of the annual meeting of conservative politicians and media personalities has not yet been announced.

But still Mr. Trump He is expected to be the last speaker on the final day of the event on February 28, citing two sources familiar with the plans, NBC News reported.

Mr Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference 2020.



After speaking, he kissed the American flag.



As Commander-in-Chief of the United States, he spoke at the CPAC several times, often using it to deliver his lengthy speeches. In 2019, he spoke for more than two hours.

This year, according to a source, he plans to settle his second indictment, where the Senate acquitted him of inciting riots on January 6 in the U.S. Capitol.

He is also expected to comment on the future of the Republican Party and the future of the Conservative movement.

Mr Trump will target the president Joe Biden, The source said.

He is critical of Mr Biden’s “disastrous” immigration and border plans, including providing an eight-year citizenship path for 11 million undocumented immigrants in the United States.

Of the thousands of asylum seekers stranded in Mexico, the chief is allowed to enter the United States.



After stepping down last month following an election defeat, Mr Trump flew to his Mar-e-Lago resort in Florida.

His Twitter account has been suspended, and he has a relatively low profile even during his second indictment.

Last Wednesday, he spoke to the media, including Fox News, after the death of radio presenter Rush Limbaugh.