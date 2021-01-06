Trump calls on Pence to disrupt the election

Washington: US President Donald Trump has vowed to “fight like hell” to stay at the White House. Trump Met with his vice president Mike Pence Authorities fear it will be provocative and violent, even as his supporters begin to march for rallies in the capital on Tuesday, to “come” to illegally award him a second term.

“People should come to our city armed,” they compete Washington Democrat-run D.C. National Guard mobilized as Trump supporters, including members of white supremacist and racist groups, came to the city for “stop stealing” rallies outside the White House on Tuesday and Wednesday.

But by all accounts, except for those in conspiratorial far-right circles, it is Trump who is trying to steal the election. At a rally in Georgia on Monday, Trump raised the pitch to Vice President Pence, working at a joint meeting Congress On Thursday, Joe Biden will be formally recognized as the winner of the presidential election certified by the states and will be declared the winner, in defiance of the states ’ruling.

“I hope Mike Pence will come for us. He’s a great man. Of course I do not like him very much if he does not come,” Trump said at a rally aimed at blocking support for a Republican Senate candidate. Georgia. Losing both seats in Tuesday’s election would send the Democrats in control of the Senate (current Republican 50-48).

In another feverish gathering of mostly unspoken supporters who raised fears of a cowardly supremacist, Trump mocked the most restricted Biden rally in the state (he joked that “there were 14 of them in three cars,”) “as you know America” ​​Democrats will take control of the Senate if it is over.

“It will never, ever – I hope – come back. It will go a long way. Tomorrow your vote … this will be the last chance to save the United States we want,” he told voters in a state that it was long overdue for many white supremacists to suppress the number of black voters to win elections. It has been a long time.

In cities like Atlanta, Georgia’s transition to blue and democratic power on the strength of black and minority voting is seen as a turning point in U.S. politics, with minorities emphasizing population change and referendums as other states, such as Texas, go similarly.

Trump’s appeal to Pence was slightly more than he threatened in the leaked phone calls from two Georgia Republican officials. At the call, he pleaded first, then instructed officials in the state to “recount” the presidential vote and “find 11780 votes” – even if he won the state.

Georgia officials not only dismissed Trump’s bogus claim of large-scale fraud, but followed it up with a point-by-point denial at a press conference, calling the president a liar. Appreciated for his courage in supporting Trump’s bullying, Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger said he had avoided 18 calls from the White House before speaking reluctantly to the president. He is the second GOP official to refuse to accept Trump’s call and publicly commit fraud.

Trump has set the stage for a split between the Republicans who refused to admit his bogus claims to the “surrender Caucasus” and the RINOs (Republicans in name only) founding Republicans and rebels who support his radical tactics. With pro-Trump lawmakers fading, conservative commentator George Will called them the country’s “most dangerous domestic enemies”.

Trump bluntly led Rafenberger to “find” the number of votes needed to win, leading to prosecution for multiple calls to the FBI’s criminal investigation and attempts to damage election results. Neil Katal, a former acting solicitor general, said Trump should be accused of setting a precedent for “a president who tries to deceive the way to re-election.”

In the video: ‘Let’s fight like hell’ to keep the White House: Trump