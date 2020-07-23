Trump claims Biden ought to just take cognitive test — for the reason that US demands ‘sharp’ leader

Joe Biden really should just take the same cognitive check that President Trump not too long ago took, the president said Wednesday in the course of an job interview with Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel.

“In a way he has an obligation to,” Trump reported of the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, adding that the presidency calls for “stamina” and “mental health and fitness.”

Trump claimed he took the take a look at to demonstrate to the media that he was suit to provide in the presidency immediately after reports supposedly questioned his cognitive skill. Trump has made use of the argument that Biden — at age 77, three many years older than Trump — is also outdated to operate for president .

The argument is a cornerstone strategy of Trump’s reelection campaign versus the former vice president.

“Because I can convey to you President Xi [Jinping of China] is sharp, [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin is sharp, [Turkish President Recep] Erdogan is sharp. You really do not have any non-sharp people today that you’re working with,” Trump instructed Siegel.

Trump also mentioned the coronavirus pandemic, referring to the virus as “the plague,” and pointing to what he states are improving upon U.S. dying rates.

“You see the demise figures really on the lookout a lot far better,” the president mentioned.

The Facilities for Disorder Manage and Avoidance (CDC) has not explained that mortality fees are improving instead, it has warned that as an infection costs are still on the rise, the U.S. can assume to see far more deaths.

“Mortality attributed to COVID-19 lessened as opposed to previous 7 days but is currently higher than the epidemic threshold and will likely raise as extra demise certificates are processed,” according to the CDC’s Critical Updates, which had been analyzed very last week.

Trump stated he had missing 5, potentially six men and women close to him mainly because of the coronavirus, which include actual estate mogul Stanley Chera, who died April 11 at age 77 because of troubles brought on by the virus.

The president backtracked on previous remarks he experienced made comparing the coronavirus to the flu, indicating he has not at any time regarded somebody to die of the flu.

“When men and women like to examine it to the flu, it’s attention-grabbing due to the fact I see the flu quantities and they’re really terrible, but when I glimpse at flu figures and I search at … I in no way missing any individual to the flu,” Trump reported, adding: “I never remember any one expressing, ‘Well he had the flu and he died.’”

Siegel congratulated the president on the announcement that the U.S. has positioned a almost $2 billion order with pharmaceutical company Pfizer and biotech organization BioNTech for 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Trump mentioned, presented the decision, he’d alternatively extra greatly invest in therapeutics than vaccines.

“I’d appreciate to walk into a clinic and give all people anything and they begin walking out in two days, that’s what I’d like,” Trump stated. “Vaccine is incredibly excellent for a longer time time period.”

The president also stated that he is constructive the U.S. will beat the coronavirus, incorporating that finally, the ailment will “disappear.”

“I say it’s going to disappear. … I think we can knock it out ahead of it disappears, that is what I want,” Trump stated. “With time you are going to conquer it.”