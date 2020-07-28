Facebook FB Twitter TWTR The petition for rulemaking puts the ball in the FCC’s court docket. The agency must now come to a decision regardless of whether to agree to President Donald Trump’s contact for FCC oversight of online platforms. Trump and other Republicans have long criticized firms, such asand, for allegedly censoring conservatives the providers have denied the statements.

“President Trump is fully commited to protecting the rights of all Us residents to categorical their sights and not confront unjustified limitations or selective censorship from a handful of strong companies,” claimed Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in a assertion.

FCC spokesman Brian Hart claimed the company will diligently review the petition.

Less than Trump’s Might executive order, a branch of the Commerce Section recognized as the Countrywide Telecommunications and Information Administration was envisioned to get in touch with on the FCC to “make clear” Segment 230 of the Communications Decency Act, the legislation that has shielded tech providers from substantially litigation about world-wide-web content because its passage in 1996.