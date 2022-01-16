Trump laid the groundwork for the Republican election campaign at a rally in Arizona

This content was released on 16 January 2022 – 05:12

Lucia Leal

WASHINGTON, Jan. 15 (EFE) .- Former U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled his conspiracy theories on the 2020 election and the attack on Capitol Hill this Saturday at a rally to set the tone for the Republican campaign for the November legislative election. .

The former president, who served between 2017 and 2021, promised his followers that in the first political act of the year, the Republican Party would win the midterm elections in November and “recapture the White House” in the 2024 election, but he did not do so. Indicate whether he will present himself for that last meeting with the vote.

Trump told hundreds of supporters at a rally in Florence, Arizona, lasting more than an hour and a half, “We’ll be back like never before.

The former president is referring to the November legislative elections in which the Republicans, a party he still holds tight control over, will regain control of the Lower House and Senate, and more. State fee.

His speech was intended to follow the script of the Republican candidates who want to win in November, but at the same time Trump, in his 2016 and 2020 campaigns, followed the classic style, with the same attacks on immigrants. The media that drives their fans crazy.

January 6th

Trump promised to present his ideas on the attack on the Capitol at the rally on January 6, 2021, after canceling a press conference he had planned to give on the first anniversary of the attack by a mob of his supporters, and it was finally canceled.

Instead of investigating what happened that day, Trump focused on criticizing the commission investigating the events he called “Stalinist,” and accusing him of having “FBI informants” in the crowd that erupted within Congress. His supporters and no evidence.

He also described more than 700 people as “political prisoners” accused of crimes related to the attack in which five people were killed and 140 agents were injured.

“If we believe they are innocent, we must help them defend themselves,” said the former president, who did not receive a very warm response from the audience in that part of his speech.

Participants cheered US President Joe Biden and his attacks on the Democrats; He also complained that there was fraud in the 2020 elections and that he had failed in it.

“The real uprising took place on November 3, election day,” the president insisted.

Arizona was one of the key states where Trump lost by a few thousand votes in 2020, and he did not hesitate to lie about it once the rally began, promising it was a “massive victory.” Was plundered from him in that area.

Darts to Pitan

From there he criticized Biden’s administration, saying he had caused “more trouble and more destruction” than there had been “five presidents together” in the past year.

“We are becoming a large-scale version of Venezuela that was a very successful country 20 years ago. Now they have no food, they have no water, everyone is dying, it is being run by a horrible killer,” he stressed. .

Trump expressed his nationalism with an authoritarian overview, lamenting that the United States no longer talks about its “greatness”, “military and its power” like other countries, but rather about the “environment, Govt-19” and “race.” “.

The former president has blamed his successor for the supply chain and inflation, the extent of infections caused by the Omigron variant and his attempt to force workers in most private companies in the country to be vaccinated by the Supreme Court. This week.

“Radical Democrats, leave our children alone with their powerful immune systems,” cried Trump, whose supporters are often reluctant to vaccinate against the corona virus.

Internationally, Biden said he had “completely insulted” the United States and that Russia was threatening “not only Ukraine”, but also “Cuba and Venezuela”, which he considered “disrespectful.” , He promised, was never present during his order.

Trump was referring to statements this week by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Rybkov that he did not rule out the establishment of military infrastructure in Cuba and Venezuela, although the White House later commented that the comments were simply “boastful.”

It also aroused fears of illegal immigration by exaggerating the promise that the border with Mexico would be “destroyed” and that “millions and millions” of undocumented immigrants would enter the country, as most of the immigrants would be deported automatically. EFE

