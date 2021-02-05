Trump resigns from SAG-AFTRA, Guild ‘thank you’

Former US President Donald Trump resigned from the Screen Actors Guild award on Thursday due to ongoing disciplinary action. The union wrote a two-word response to Trump’s resignation Letter. “Who cares! Home Alone 2, Zoolander and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps; and The Fresh Prince of Bell-Air, Saturday Night Live, and of course the most successful shows in TV history, The Apprentice – to name a few!” In a letter to President Gabriel Carteris he wrote a letter quoting his office and the actor’s guild.

Meanwhile, the 45th President of the United States, in a bizarre letter, told Carteris, who played Andrea Zuckerman on Beverly Hills, 90210’s major show, that he did not even know about his job. “I no longer want to be associated with your union,” Trump said after the SAG-AFTRA board accused him of violating the board’s terms and conditions after the Capitol uprising. The Federation of American Television and Radio Artists, in fact, threatened to expel Trump’s members. Contacting the US news network Fox, Trump said: “Who cares!” Trump’s letter was addressed to the disciplinary committee, which, as he mentioned in the letter, canceled his members.

“I no longer want to join your union,” Trump wrote in a letter shared by the Actors Guild. “Therefore, this letter is to inform you of my immediate resignation from SAG-AFTRA.

Trump calls the television business a ‘dying platform’

The former president, in the document, praised his contribution to the cable news television business, calling the broadcast media “a dying platform until I get into politics.” The former U.S. president, who called CNN “fake news” for America’s leading network, said he had employed many of such networks, in addition to the MSDNC. “Your organization has done little for its members, I have nothing – except to raise money and promote risky US policies and ideas,” Trump said in a letter shared by the Screen Actors Guild.

“This letter is to inform you of my immediate resignation,” he added. “Your moral failures are even worse,” the former U.S. president said in a scathing attack on the Guild. Last month, the Guild condemned Trump for inciting his pro-Maga mob to disrupt US President Biden’s certification process. In a statement, SAG-AFTRA said the then US president was “conducting an irresponsible campaign of misinformation aimed at discrediting and ultimately threatening the safety of journalists, many of whom are members of SAG-AFTRA.”

