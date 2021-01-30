Trump sends $ 200 million worth of 8,700 ventilators worldwide, can’t find it now: Watchdog

The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) a Report The Trump administration could not find at least 8,722 ventilators sent to other countries worth $ 200 million to help respond to COVID-19. The United States Agency for International Development is trying to locate ventilators shipped to 43 different countries by September 30, 2020, in a bid to spend $ 200 million on a global ventilator drive by former President Donald Trump, according to a report released Thursday by the U.S. Office of Public Accountability. D.

“Since November 2020, the number of COVID-19 cases in the United States has increased rapidly, further affecting health systems across the country. Between December 31, 2020 and January 13, 2021, the new report averaged 225,000 COVID-19 cases per day – by 2020. 7 and 3 times more than the uprisings the country has experienced, ”the GAO report said.

“The country continues to experience severe economic consequences and turmoil,” the report said, adding that GAO has been making 13 recommendations to federal agencies to improve recovery efforts to address key gaps in the medical supply chain. Moreover, the monitoring committee accused the Trump administration of providing mechanical ventilators to many countries around the world, and then without clear criteria for determining who should get them, now, there is no way to track where many have ended up. The GAO condemned the American Institute for International Development for complying with management’s directives on its decision-making shortcomings.

Trump called America the ‘king of ventilators’

Former President Trump declared the United States the “king of ventilators” because he made large quantities of machinery locally and donated to foreign countries without any record. Whatever. In Sri Lanka, for example, there were three new cases of corona virus a day, with the Trump administration sending out 200 ventilators. Bangladesh sent only 100 of the dangerous 1,409 new cases. Smaller countries such as Nauru and Kripati have reported zero cases and received ventilator donations. There is no rhyme or reason in the strategy for distributing the machines globally, a USAID official told Devx anonymously. Despite coordination with the National Security Council, the initiative has no direction.

