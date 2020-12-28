Trump signs spending bill, infection aid package | The Voice of America

The clock is ticking for the U.S. government to shut down President Donald Trump on Sunday signing a $ 2.3 trillion spending bill that includes $ 900 billion for corona virus relief and the rest for government spending next September.

The president called the bill “a disgrace” after it was passed in the House and Senate, and Trump has not been involved in the negotiations for months.

The bill was flown from Washington to its Mar-e-Lago club in Florida.

As Trump pointed out in a tweet late Sunday, “Good news about the Govt relief bill. Information to follow!”

A partial government strike would have begun just after midnight on Monday if no action had been taken on Trump’s signature or financial measures. Increased unemployment benefits and eviction protection expired early Sunday morning.

Trump was sharply critical of the law earlier this week, pointing to his continued objections on Saturday.

“I want our big men to get $ 2000 more than the $ 600 in the bill now. Also, stop billions of dollars in ‘pork,'” he tweeted Saturday.

I’d rather our big men get $ 2000 than the $ 600 in the bill right now. Also, stop the billions of dollars in “pork”. – Donald J. Trump (realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2020

Trump’s support for the big checks was seen as a condemnation of members of his Republican Party, which opposed democratic attempts to negotiate large payments.

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle called on the president to sign the bill. Over the weekend, a panel of bipartisan lawmakers said Trump should choose – either sign the emergency relief bill or veto it, allowing Congress to override the veto.

“If your objection to the Govt-19 relief bill prevents you from signing it, please veto it. You have clarified your position. Rejecting it quickly will allow supporters to act before it is too late,” lawmakers said.

Even though the bill has been signed, Congress plans to suspend its regular Christmas break and return to work on Monday.

House members are due to vote Monday in violation of Trump’s veto on a $ 740 billion bill authorizing the country’s security plans. If the House passes the vote, the Senate will be able to vote early Tuesday. Two-thirds of the vote in both chambers is needed to override President Veto.

Criticizing the defense bill on several fronts, Trump argued without explanation that the bill would benefit China. He called for the removal of the language that allowed Confederate leaders who left the United States in the 1860s to rename military bases. He also demanded the inclusion of a rule that would make it easier for users of social media companies to sue over content posted.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Trump’s veto a “shockingly irresponsible act that harms our troops.”