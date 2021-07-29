Twitter blocks account of Con El Maso Tanto project in Venezuela

Thursday, July 29, 2021 – 00:21:47 | 89 | |

Caracas, July 29. – Diostato Cabello, the first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), announced that the social networking site Twitter had blocked the official account of the Con el Maso Tando project he led.

During a space broadcast this Wednesday, the Socialist leader said the reasons for the move were unknown, which would only be used on Hugo Chavez’s birthday, but he promised that they would continue in alternative ways when the official account was recovered.

Capello wondered: ‘What did we do? If we have already been approved by the EU. Is it going to stop us? We do not know them. If they take us out the door, we go in through the window. ‘

Leaders, personalities and even President Nicolas Maduro have condemned the repeated suspension of their micro-blogging accounts, mainly on significant dates or centralized actions of a public sector entity or government.

Similarly, the discriminating official warned of disruptions to the broadcasts of the show, which takes place every Wednesday to examine communication trends and the conduct of information by the opposition. (PL)