Two killed in US military jet crash

Authorities say two pilots, including a Japanese trainer, were killed when a military training jet crashed near Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama.

Managing Airport Director Marshall J. Authorities said the crash was reported in a nearby, wooded area just after 5 p.m.

The U.S. Air Force said in a statement that the T-38 trainer was from the 14th Flying Training Division at the Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi. Dagart said he believed it The plane was flying to a base in Tallahassee, Florida.

“The pilots were on a training mission at the time of the incident,” the Air Force said.

Colonel Seth Graham, commander of the 14th Flying Training Division, told a news conference Saturday that the victims’ identities had been withheld “out of respect for families.”

He described the student pilot as a 24-year-old from Japan. The instructor, a 25-year-old Air Force lieutenant, he said.

Japan’s Defense Minister Nobu Kishi said the junior pilot was the first lieutenant in the Japanese Air Defense Forces to train in the United States on a D – 38.

The defense minister said the pilots were preparing to land when the jet collided nearly two miles from the runway at Montgomery Station.

“As defense minister, I feel very sorry,” Kishi said.

Graham said the two were on the first track of a two-legged trip in which they would stop at a base and spend the night before embarking on a “cross country”. But he did not give details about the couple’s trip.

“There are no words to describe the tragedy that comes with the loss of our teammates,” Graham said in an updated Air Force statement Friday night.

Montgomery Airport is home to the 187th Fighter Wing of the Alabama Air National Guard, Dannelli Field. It is unclear whether a pilot tried to land there.

The Air Force said it would convene a security inquiry into the crash.

The Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency told residents Friday night to stay out of the area.

Dagart said the crash did not change the airport’s arrival and departure schedules.