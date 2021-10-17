Two men have been admitted to hospital after a shooting in Miami-Tad

At least two people were injured in a shooting Saturday night in northwest Miami-Tade.
The victims were taken to a hospital alive, according to the district police report.
Sharon Jones, the grandmother of a 22-year-old man, told the newspaper she suffered multiple gunshot wounds Local10 A man drove into a white car, shot his grandson and the other victim, and then escaped by foot.
According to his confession, the young man was talking on the phone with his mother and children when the car approached and started shooting. The events took place on Northwest 73rd Street.
I don’t know how many shots the woman got, but she believes one went around her neck.
Several Miami-Date police officers and investigators gathered at the scene of the shooting, but the shooter has not yet been identified.
There are frequent shootings in the district. Last May Miami-Tate Mayor Daniella Levine Kawa said following an incident Guns Two were killed and wounded at a rap concert, promoting a $ 9 million “Peace and Prosperity Program” against this type of violence.
Two children and two adults in September He was wounded in the shooting It happened at a family home in the Southwest, and on October 12, one person was killed in a shooting in the vicinity of Winewood this Tuesday.
