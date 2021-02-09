‘U.S. AMU tops News ‘Global University Rankings’ Research India Education, Education News India, Education News





Aligarh: Seventh year ‘U.S. News has ranked Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) as the ‘Research University’ in the best global university rankings, Indian and global higher education landscape. -Chemistry ‘.

It is the only Indian learning center ranked in ‘Mathematics’, fifth in ‘Physics’ and ninth in ‘Chemistry’.

The ranking based on academic research performance in various subjects has come at a time when the university is celebrating its centenary.

“AMU is at the forefront of knowledge and innovation in India. It trains researchers, scholars and university students to become the next generation of scientists, engineers, teachers and leaders,” said AMU Associate Professor Tariq Mansour.

He congratulated the faculty members and students for their tireless efforts to take the university to the pinnacle.

In ‘Biology and Biochemistry’, AMU has a score of 34.1, ranking second and third above the Indian Ocean, Bangalore and IIT Delhi, respectively, in the list of Indian universities / institutions. In ‘Mathematics’, AMU is the only Indian institution / university to feature in the rankings; AMU is ranked 5th among Indian universities, 11th in all Indian institutions in ‘Physics’, 9th in Indian universities and 21st among Indian institutes in ‘Chemistry’, ”said Professor M. Saleem Bagh (University of the Chair)

From 250 global universities / institutes in mathematics, 500 in Biology and Biochemistry. AMU is rated based on carefully measured performance indicators in News ‘best global university rankings’ academic research; 750 in Physics and 750 in Chemistry.