U.S. Capital Police Chief apologizes for ‘mistakes’ during deadly riots | U.S. News

The Capitol Police Chief has apologized for “mistakes” made during the terrorist riots in Washington D.C. earlier this month.

Executive Chairman Yogananda Pitman said his department had “failed to meet its own high standards” when it failed to do so. Donald Trump Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online.

On that day the force admitted that it was not enough for Mr Trump’s Save America rally, and further confusion ensued.

Pro-Trump supporters were able to defy the Capitol



It said it had not mobilized partner agencies properly and that there was a conflicting investigation.

He added: “The actions of the insurgents and the inability of the department to immediately protect American capital encouraged the insurgents and intimidated millions of Americans.

“We look forward to hearing from you and the American people on January 6.

“I’m here to apologize on behalf of the department,” Ms Pitman said in a statement prepared for the House Appropriations Committee.

Some of his officers have suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder since the uprising, which killed one police officer and four others.

At the time the Capitol Police Chief and the House Sergeant of Arms were stepping down from their roles.

Smoke fills the Senate chamber as Mr Trump’s followers take charge



Security increased as 25,000 members of the National Guard were recruited on the day of Joe Biden’s inauguration. 5,000 of them will be in Washington until March.

Meanwhile, more than 135 people arrested during the riots will be indicted this week, U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin said Tuesday.

He said authorities are still investigating the death of the Capitol officer and the origin of the pipe bombs found on federal property.

There is also the indictment of Donald Trump Go ahead Will begin in the Senate on February 9th.

More than 5,000 National Guard troops were stationed in D.C. until March. Picture: Abby



On Tuesday, Republicans voted for him to step down in an attempt to drop action on allegations that it was “unconstitutional.”

Despite initial outrage among GOP members, many senior Republicans have now expressed skepticism.

Democrats need a two-thirds majority in the Senate to convict Mr Trump, which would bar him from running for office again and snatch his presidential privileges.

It is no longer possible as Republicans seek to maintain the former president’s support base.