U.S. Capitol: Joe Biden condemns Donald Trump and the ‘mob’ that attacked the building – ‘Don’t dare call them protesters’ | U.S. News

The president-elect of the United States condemned the behavior of Donald Trump and called those who attacked US capital “domestic terrorists.”

Joe Biden said Wednesday’s astonishing scenes were “an attack on our freedom.”

Among the protesters, he said: “Do not dare to call them protesters – they are a rebellious mob, insurgents.”

‘Trump made an unspeakable attack on our nation’



Towards Mr Trump, the president said he had “unleashed a full-scale attack on our democratic institutions – the climax yesterday” and that US presidents were not above the law.

Mr Biden, who will take office on January 20, was one of the darkest days in American history – the result of Mr Trump’s “relentless attack on democracy”.

The president-elect said they would have been treated differently if Black Lives Matter protesters had gathered in Capitol.

Speaking shortly after, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi described Donald Trump as “inciting an armed uprising against the United States” and described him as “a very dangerous person who should not continue in office.”

He called for an “act of treason,” a “deadly” attack on Americans and American democracy, and an “unspeakable attack on our nation and our people,” Ms Pelosi said.

He described the scenes on Wednesday as “happy insults”, “atrocities perpetrated by the President of the United States that will forever tarnish the history of our country”.

Biden: PLM protesters ‘would have been treated differently’



Ms. Pelosi described those who entered the U.S. Capitol as “terrorists.” Four people, including a U.S. Air Force soldier, were killed during the chaos Ashley Babbitt.

Troops showed security forces with guns drawn into the House of Representatives room.

Politicians were ordered to get down to the ground for their safety and then snatched up gas masks from under their seats.

“As long as Donald Trump sits in the White House we are in the most difficult place in our country,” Ms. Pelosi said.

While praising the officers for “acting very bravely and diligently,” he said, “there has been a failure at the apex of the Capitol Police.”

One of the protesters entered her office and put her feet on her desk. The offices of other members were looted and threatening messages were left.

Trump ‘wrong’ to cast doubt on US election results



Ms Pelosi called for Trump’s immediate removal from office, saying Democrats were pushing for his accusation.

The senior Democrat politician said he expects a quick decision from Vice President Mike Pence 25th Amendment Seeks to remove Mr Trump from the White House.

Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer echoed his sentiments.

The fourth section of the amendment – never used – specifies what will happen if the president fails to fulfill his duties but does not change power.

It says the vice president and the majority cabinet must declare themselves unfit to lead the president.

Police confront Trump supporters inside the Capitol building



Earlier, Donald Trump said there would be “orderly change” after Congress certified Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election.

“Although I do not completely agree with the election results, even if the facts reveal to me, there will be an orderly change on January 20,” the outgoing president said.

Mr Trump’s vice president, Don Scavino, posted the statement on Twitter after the president was locked out of his social media accounts.

Boris Johnson said it was completely wrong for both Mr Trump to “encourage people to attack the capital” and cast doubt on the outcome of last year’s presidential election.

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom said on Thursday: “Throughout my life the United States has stood for some of the most important things – an idea of ​​freedom and an idea of ​​democracy.

“So far he [President Trump] Encouraging the people to attack Capitol, I believe it is completely wrong, as the President continues to cast doubt on the outcome of free and fair elections. “

Senator Tim Scott stops seeing some damage



Ahead of a rally ahead of the riots, Mr Trump told thousands of supporters, including members of far-right groups: “Today we do not all want to see our electoral victory stolen by brave radical democrats.

“We will never give up, we will never admit it, it will never happen. You will not admit when theft is involved. Enough for our country. We will not take it anymore.”

While many major Republicans are now distancing themselves from Mr Trump, others are not His discredited claims are even more encouraging Election fraud.