U.S. Court Rules | Harry Dunn’s Family Can Bring Civil Claims Against Anne Sacolas U.S. News

A civil lawsuit against Anne Sacoulos, brought to the United States by Harry Dunn’s family, could go ahead, a judge has ruled.

Mrs. Sacolas The case was dismissed on the grounds that it should be heard in the UK.

However, Judge Thomas Ellis ruled in a court in the eastern district of Virginia that the verdict could go ahead in the United States.

Harry Dunn’s parents are Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn





Judge Ellis took note of a letter Submitted by Foreign Secretary Dominic Robb It said: “I strongly support the right of (the Ton family) to bring the case.”

The verdict said: “While it is commendable to admit that defendant Anne Sacolas was negligent and that her negligence was the cause of Harry Dunn’s death, this is not tantamount to accepting responsibility.

“To accept full responsibility is to confront the victims of her negligence and to take responsibility in the United Kingdom for the places where they took place.”

Harry Dunn, 19, died in a collision between his motorcycle and Ms Sacoulas’ car outside RAF Grouton in Northamptonshire on August 2019.

The 43-year-old later left the UK and returned to the US, where the US State Department insisted on diplomatic opposition on his behalf.

He was charged with causing the death of a teenager by driving a dangerous vehicle, but the extradition request was rejected by the US government in January 2020.

Following his stay in the United States, the Ton family brought a civil lawsuit against him as a “last resort”.

Judge Ellis dismissed Ms Sacholas’ submission that the UK would have been the “most convenient” forum.

Rod Seeker, a spokesman for the Dunn family, said: “After reading this judgment, we are pleased to see that public knowledge prevails.

“Harry’s parents brought these legal actions only as a last resort.

“Scooles argued that the civil claim for wrongdoing should be tried in the UK because it was a ‘very convenient’ forum, while she argued that she would not return to the UK to face a criminal case because she feared she would not get a fair trial.

“Harry’s parents never wanted to argue with anyone, and they basically believed that the way to resolve differences was with dialogue.”

Mr Dunn’s mother, Charlotte Charles, said: “We are pleased and relieved by the court’s decision.

Judge Ellis said in his ruling: “Although the fatal car accident at the center of the case occurred in the United Kingdom, two key witnesses and two defendants are only available in the United States because they refuse to return to the United Kingdom for trial.

“Furthermore, all the witnesses identified by the plaintiffs have voluntarily agreed to participate in this case and to go to the United States to do so.

Harry Dunn died following an accident outside RAF Grouton



“In fact, the defendants did not identify any witnesses who were not available to participate in a trial in the eastern district of Virginia.

It added: “While the United Kingdom is undoubtedly interested in this controversy, so is the United States, because the defendants are U.S. citizens and represented the United States in the United Kingdom at the time of the accident.

“It is noteworthy that the UK government has expressed strong support for the plaintiffs’ selection forum in the eastern district of Virginia.”