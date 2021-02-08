U.S. Hotel Emma on News & World Report’s list of the best hotels of 2021

U.S. Named one of the best hotels in San Antonio by News & World Report as the best hotel in the country.

According to the report, the San Antonio Hotel made the list due to its visual aesthetics with dark wood and leather furniture and room amenities such as flat-screen TVs, pantries stored with locally made items. The hotel’s restaurant, supper, and boutique restaurant, Larter, were also mentioned as highlights.

The rankings are based on expert and user feedback analysis, although researchers insist that everyone’s travel experience may vary. Only luxury hotels and resorts are included in this list. The number and importance of a hotel receiving awards and nominations from expert travel industry sources and guest ratings are taken into consideration.





Hotel Emma is not the only Texas hotel to make this list, and the Post Oak Hotel in Uptown Houston is also a favorite. Its “extensive lobby with full crystal chandeliers” and its spa, pool, five restaurants, bar and 30,000 bottles of wine in the bar attracts with the wine cellar. The hotel came in 13th.





The two Lone Star luxuries are paired with places like the Four Seasons Resort at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles and Longham in Chicago. The Four Seasons Resort Lawn in Hawaii has been named the best hotel in the country by 2021.

See the full American News and World Report List.

Taylor Bettave Expressnews.com | Is an important news and public works reporter for [email protected] | Ay Taylor Bettave