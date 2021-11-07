U.S. House of Representatives passes Joe Biden’s Infrastructure Act

The House of Representatives Has approved his plan to repairnsfrastructures United States. President of the United States, Joe Biden, Celebrates the approval of the Infrastructure Act.

The President delivered a short speech. “It simply came to our notice then. We have taken a huge step forwardSaid Biden.

Consider that infrastructure law Worth $ 1.2 trillion It puts the United States on the path to “overcoming the economic recovery of the 21st century.”

He said these kinds of laws are only found “once a generation”. So, he promised it would happen Great help to middle class people. “For everyone in the house who feels you are left behind, this law is for you,” he explains.

Approved in August

The law was Approved by Senate From the United States in August, He received 228 votes in favor and 206 votes against in the House of Representatives on Friday.

Six members of Congress opposed the speech 13 Need the support of Republicans. The disagreement between the Democrats originated in the struggle between the two extremes of the party in recognizing its priorities.

The enacted infrastructure law is valued at $ 1.2 trillion, but only $ 550 billion in new spending is thought to be significantly less than the initial $ 2.25 trillion set by the president in March.

It considers it one of the most significant investments in the country’s infrastructure. The Great Recession of 2008.