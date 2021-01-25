U.S. Madison tops News’ Safe City list; Comes in Green Bay # 1

Madison, Wis. (WMTV) – When it comes to finding a safe place to settle, Wisconsin is the most beautiful. U.S. According to a new ranking by News and World Report, at least Badger has seen the top ten places booked by state cities.

Madison took its 10th place Latest rankings Safe places to live in the United States, which weighs in on individual homicide and property crime rates. Although crime in the city increased between 2016 and 2018, by the end of that time the violent crime rate in Madison was only two-thirds of the nationwide.

Of course, being number one in an American news rankings Nothing new To the capital of Wisconsin. In the other “best places” rankings, the city ranked fifth for the best places to live for quality of life and finished out of the top 20 places for the best places to live in general. It came in 49th to retire first place.

But while Madison is safer than most places in the United States, one place in Wisconsin is safer: Green Bay.

Packers House tops America’s list of safest places. U.S. News put its 2018 violent crime rate at 209.5 incidents per 100,000 people and 1153.2 per 100,000 for property crimes. Madison, meanwhile, recorded 242.6 and 1770.2 incidents, respectively.

Madison had a margin for the best places and quality of life in its northern neighbors – but not much. Green Bay Done Four points behind Madison in the previous place and one slot less in the latter.

The website’s survey is based on 150 metropolitan markets.

