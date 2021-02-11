U.S. News announces best President’s Day car deals for 2021

Washington, February 11, 2021 / PRNewswire / – U.S. Global Officer for Rating and Consumer Advisory News & World Report today released the best Presidential Day car deals for 2021. The list includes 12 vehicles, including six SUVs and two full-size pickup trucks and a small car, a sports car, a hybrid car and a wagon. All of these models are available with excellent financing, cash back or lease offers.

“Interest-free financing is the name of the game this weekend Presidents’ Day because many automakers offer 0% interest rates over a long six-year period, sometimes with a refund.” Jim Sheriff, U.S. Managing Editor of News Best Cars. “These sales include some very cheap lease deals, many of which include monthly payments $ 250 When you are about , 500 2,500 Under. “

Best Presidents Day Car Deals 2021

Every month, the U.S. News collects new and used car deals Toyota, Nissan, Ford, Honda, Chevrolet, Hyundai, That, Dodge, Ram, Jeep, Mazda, Buick, G.M.C., Subaru, Volkswagen, Acura, Cadillac, Infinity, Lincoln, Volvo, Porsche, Mercedes Benz, Audi, BMW And Lexus Vehicles. The listed contracts are from manufacturer’s sites using representative zip codes. Contracts may vary depending on location, buyer’s credit score and other factors. Contracts are at least valid March 1, 2021, According to the manufacturer’s sites.

Since 2007, the U.S. News & World Report’s automotive channel U.S. News Best Cars has released a ranking of new vehicles sold in the United States. Every year, the U.S. News also publishes Best Cars Awards Top auto brands, The best cars for the money And Best cars for families. U.S. News Best Cars supports car shoppers throughout their car buying journey and offers advice on how to do this Researching cars, Finding cars near you And Getting the best rate on car insurance. U.S. News Best cars had more than 73 million viewers last year, with the majority actively shopping for a car. Eighty percent of active shoppers are in the U.S. News Best Cars reported that the site affected their car buying decision.

