U.S. News Roundup: Biden launches COVID-19 initiative at White House on first full day; US President Biden arrives safely at the White House, protected by thousands of troops, barricades and more

Biden launched the first full day of COVID-19 efforts at the White House

In an attempt to turn the page on Donald Trump’s turbulent leadership, President Joe Biden on Thursday began efforts to tackle his first full day at the White House and tackle the rampant COVID-19 epidemic. His administration has planned an integrated federal corona virus response aimed at restoring confidence in the government and focused on raising vaccines, increasing testing, reopening schools and addressing disease-induced imbalances.

U.S. President Biden arrives safely at the White House guarded by thousands of troops

After taking office and drawing a brief line to shake some hands, Joe Biden secured it at a blockade guarded by more than 25,000 troops at the White House, and withdrew from the hundreds of thousands of spectators who usually attend the forty ceremonies. Unprecedented precautions confirmed the new US president and Vice President Kamala Harris’ inauguration without incident at a ceremony outside the US Capital, two weeks after a mob attacked the building and could not prevent Congress from certifying victory.

Pride Boys member was among the latest to be arrested in connection with the Capitol riots

The FBI has arrested a member of the Florida right-wing Pride Boys group on Jan. 6 for violating U.S. Capitol, the judiciary has said. Joseph Randall Pix, 37, made his initial appearance in a federal court in Orlando, preventing an official action before Congress from being corrupt, trespassing, and disorderly conduct.

Interpreter: Private citizen Trump faces uncertain legal future with no self-pardon in hand

Donald Trump released an apology list during his last days as US president, but he did not include his children or personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, although advisers said he personally discussed the extraordinary act of self-pardon. Here’s how this decision will affect his potential civil and criminal responsibility as a private citizen: Biden will order masks on planes and trains, increase disaster funding to fight the corona virus

President Joe Biden will sign 10 administrative orders on Thursday to combat the corona virus epidemic, which will require the use of disaster funds to reopen schools, and require people to wear masks on planes and buses, officials said. Biden, a Democrat who took over from Republican President Donald Trump on Wednesday, has vowed to fight hard against the epidemic that has killed 400,000 people in the United States under Trump’s watch. Three people have been killed in a military helicopter crash in New York

Authorities say three New York National Guard members were killed Wednesday evening in a routine helicopter crash in Menton, New York. The plane, a UH-60 medical evacuation helicopter, was part of a military aviation support facility at Rochester International Airport, according to the New York State Military and Naval Affairs Division. Anti-fascist protesters destroy buildings in Portland and Seattle

Anti-government and anti-fascist protesters in Portland and Seattle looted the Democratic Party office and other buildings and clashed with police on Wednesday in protest of President Joe Biden’s inauguration. The windows and glass door of the Oregon Democrats’ business office in Portland were smashed and black-clad people sprayed an anarchist symbol on the party logo, according to a video posted on social media. America needs to improve infrastructure: Biden Transport Candidate

President Joe Biden’s candidate for U.S. Department of Transportation will tell a U.S. Senate committee on Thursday that the United States needs to improve its infrastructure. “We have a lot of work to do to improve infrastructure in this country, which not only keeps more people safe, but also aims to grow our economy as we look to the future,” says Boutique, according to a copy of comments made by former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete. Biden says a crisis has gripped the United States

Joe Biden took office as President of the United States on Wednesday, delivering a message of unity and restoration to a deeply divided country, a corona virus epidemic that has killed more than 400,000 Americans away from a shattered economy. Biden, who stood on the steps of the US Capitol two weeks after a mob of supporters of then-President Donald Trump attacked the building, called for a return to civic discipline in Trump’s inaugural address marking the end of his brutal four-year term. Biden pays tribute to White House data, transparency, free press

Seven hours after Biden took office, President Joe Biden’s press conference on Wednesday held his first press conference, promising to bring truth and transparency back to the government. Jen Psaki, who served as the State Department’s chief spokesman under former President Barack Obama, told reporters that “there is a deep respect for the role of an independent and free press in our democracy.”

