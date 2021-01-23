U.S. News Roundup: Biden ordered to assess domestic terrorist risk, White House says; U.S. Senate candidate Biden has confirmed Austin as Secretary of Defense

The following is a summary of current US domestic news summaries.

Biden issues order to assess domestic terrorist risk, the White House says

The White House said on Friday that President Joe Biden had instructed his administration to conduct a full assessment of the threat of domestic terrorism in the wake of the attack on US capital by supporters of former President Donald Trump. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the assessment was carried out by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence in collaboration with the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security.

U.S. Secretary of State Biden has confirmed candidate Austin as Secretary of Defense

The U.S. Senate voted Friday to confirm retired Army General Lloyd Austin as President Joe Biden’s Secretary of Defense, making him the first black American to serve in this role. The vote in the 100-member House was 93-2, much higher than the simple majority.

Biden cites ‘economic compulsion’, orders quick relief trials, more food aid

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday ordered the speedy delivery of epidemiological checks to families in need and increased food aid for children who are generally dependent on school meals, in an effort to ease the burden on Americans, while Congress is negotiating its proposed $ 1.9 trillion economic stimulus package. In the early days of his administration, Biden insisted that the Corona virus crisis be dealt with urgently, after his predecessor Donald Trump drastically reduced it.

More than 150 National Guardsmen in Washington for initial testing for corona virus

A U.S. official said Friday that 150 to 200 national guards had been sent to Washington, D.C., to provide security for President Joe Biden’s inauguration. The U.S. government imposed unprecedented security measures in the city following the January 6 terrorist attack on Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump, including razor wire and checkpoints managed by the National Guard.

‘I want to feel safe again’: Americans lament slow pace of US Govt-19 vaccine roll

Jerry Shapiro, a 78-year-old pharmacist from Los Angeles, now tops the list of Californians eligible for the Govt-19 vaccine, but more than a month after the government started vaccinating him, he still hasn’t received one. Shapiro called several health organizations and conducted fruitless computer searches, an experience well known to many across the United States as President Joe Biden races to speed up the country’s slow, confusing vaccination speed. .

The Texas Attorney General is suing to prevent Pitton’s deportation freeze

The Texas Attorney General filed a lawsuit on Friday seeking to suspend for 100 days some of the deportations of US President Joe Biden, a controversial start by the Democratic president, which has sparked backlash from some Republicans. In filing, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said the government would face “irreparable harm” if the deportation ban was allowed to take effect.

Under the Senate agreement, the Trump indictment was adjourned until early February

U.S. Senate leaders on Friday agreed to postpone the trial of former President Donald Trump by two weeks, before giving him more time to focus on President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda and cabinet appointments before returning to the controversial confrontation with Trump. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, is due to begin hearing the case on Monday, February 8, which was praised by Mitch McConnell, the room’s top Republican.

California Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department opens civil rights investigation

California’s Attorney General’s Department of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department began an investigation Friday into allegations that the agency has long been accused of excessive force, illegal shooting and abusing inmates. Following years of allegations that the country’s largest local law enforcement agency abused its ranks, high-level supervisors tolerated and in some cases covered up the civil rights investigation.

Editor Road Slate-Dog Race loses Exxon support amid animal-ownership pressures

The world’s most famous slate-dog race has been celebrated by Alaskans for half a century, but has long been condemned as inhumane by animal-rights activists, losing one of its largest institutional supporters. Energy major Exxon Mobil Corp on Friday said it plans to sever ties with the Idorot Trail Slate Dog Race, citing economic concerns after its 49th race this year.

Thin majority of Americans want to blame Senate Trump: Reuters / Ipsos poll

According to a Reuters / Ipsos poll, a slim majority of Americans say the Senate should be proven guilty of inciting a revolt against former President Donald Trump and barred from holding public office. In a national referendum held on Wednesday and Thursday, 51% of Americans believe Trump should be held accountable for provoking a devastating storm of US capital on January 6. His trial in the Senate is expected to begin in weeks.

