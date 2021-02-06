U.S. News Roundup: Biden says he did not expect the minimum wage increase to be in the COVID-19 relief bill; Ohio policeman who shot Andre Hill pleads not guilty to murder, $ 3 million bond and more

The following is a summary of current US domestic news summaries.

Biden says he did not expect a minimum wage increase in the COVID-19 relief bill

In an interview Friday, US President Joe Biden said he did not expect his plan to raise the minimum wage to $ 15 an hour because of Senate rules to be included in his $ 1.9 trillion Govt-19 relief bill. In an interview with CBS Evening News, Biden said, “I think this is the minimum wage, $ 15 an hour, to stand alone.”

Ohio policeman who shot and killed Andre Hill pleads not guilty to $ 3 million bond

A former Ohio police officer pleaded not guilty Friday to murder and other charges in the case of the shooting death of an unarmed black man, the latest in a series of murders that have raised questions about racial injustice in U.S. law enforcement. At a Franklin County court hearing, Judge Elizabeth Sagen agreed to release Adam Coe, a 19 – year – old Columbus Police officer, on $ 3 million bail.

Biden says Trump should not receive intelligence explanations: CBS interview

Democrats said in an interview Friday that they do not believe US President Joe Biden should have access to intelligence explanations because of his predecessor Donald Trump’s “disorderly conduct” and concerns that he might share information. When asked by CBS Evening News presenter Nora O’Donnell whether Trump, a Republican, should receive brief information, Biden said, “I don’t think so.”

Biden’s massive economic challenge: re-employing 10 million people

President Joe Biden on Friday called for more financial support to address one of the biggest challenges posed by the COVID-19 epidemic – how to recruit millions of out-of-work Americans. According to a report released by the Department of Labor on Friday, the labor market fell again as the economy added 49,000 jobs. But the report showed that labor market growth was stagnant and did little to close the huge gap created by the epidemic.

Chicago teachers, district talks on stalemate over COVID reopening plan

Negotiations between Chicago teachers and the mayor over a plan to reopen America’s third-largest school district during the epidemic were stalled Friday after the union signaled it would not accept its “last, best and final offer”. The union, which represents 28,000 public school educators in the Chicago Public Schools District, said Mayor Lori Lightfoot and district leaders “walked away from the bargaining table” after submitting their latest plan.

The 95-year-old Colorado man denied bail in the shooting death of an aided worker

A 95-year-old Colorado man shot and killed an aid worker for more than $ 200. The suspect, who was robbed from him, was ordered arrested without bail on Friday during the initial court hearing of the case. Oki Payne was brought to Boulder County District Court in a wheelchair, where prosecutors said the judge advised he would remain in jail on a first-degree murder charge in the case of Wednesday’s shooting of Ricardo Madina-Rojas.

Fox cancels Lou Tops’ weekly show on Fox Business Network

Fox Corp.’s Fox Business Network has canceled “Low Tops Tonight”, a business journalist and voice supporter of former President Donald Trump. The news came a day after Tops, 75, was named as a defendant in a defamation lawsuit filed by voting machine maker SmartMatic, alleging that three Fox hosts, including Tops, had falsely accused the company of helping to rig the election against Trump.

US Senate approves budget for upgrading Biden’s $ 1.9 trillion COVID package

The U.S. Senate on Friday passed a budget plan that would allow President Joe Biden’s $ 1.9 trillion Covit-19 relief package to be passed in the coming weeks without Republican support. Vice President Kamala Harris voted in favor of democratic action, breaking the 50-50 margin and sending it to the House of Representatives for final approval.

The Guatemalan government says the United States is suspending an asylum agreement with Guatemala

The US government has finalized a controversial agreement with Guatemala that awaits the Central American country for processing asylum seekers processed along the US-Mexico border, the Guatemalan Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday. The ministry said it had been informed by US officials about the cancellation of the plan, which had been negotiated under the administration of former President Donald Trump.

Biden to lift current American refugee cap from historic lows

U.S. President Joe Biden plans to raise the refugee cap to 62,500 for the current fiscal year, a sharp increase from the 15,000 set by former President Donald Trump, two people familiar with the move told Reuters. People said the allocation would create 22,000 refugees from Africa, 6,000 from East Asia, 4,000 from Europe and Central Asia, 5,000 from Latin America and the Caribbean and 13,000 from South Asia. 12,500 unallocated seats will also be available.

(With inputs from agencies.)