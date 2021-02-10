U.S. News Roundup: Kobe Bryant to meet in a dangerous helicopter crash U.S. Defense Board; When the indictment begins, New York will expedite investigations into Trump’s property dealings and more

The following is a summary of current US domestic news summaries.

Kobe Bryant meets U.S. Defense Board in crash helicopter crash

The National Transportation Safety Board (NDSB) meets Tuesday to determine the cause of the 2020 January helicopter crash that killed retired NBA star Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others. The pilot’s actions are the focus of an investigation into the crash of a Sikorsky S-76B helicopter into mountainous terrain outside Los Angeles.

When the indictment begins, New York is expediting investigations into Trump’s property deal

Criminal and civil investigations into his businesses in New York are being expedited as former US President Donald Trump goes on trial in the Senate this week on charges of inciting the January 6 Capitol uprising. Manhattan prosecutors investigating Trump’s real estate business for insurance and tax fraud have stepped up witness interviews in recent months and hired forensic accountants, four people familiar with the criminal investigation told Reuters. On Jan. 29, when a New York Supreme Court judge ordered the Trump organization to return documents, a separate state attorney general’s civil inquiry into whether business values ​​or property values ​​were misreported.

Fox News is hearing a smart case that election fraud claims should be dismissed

Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News Media reported on Monday that the maker of the electronic voting system had filed a motion to dismiss the Smartmatic case, which the media group blamed in favor of Joe Biden in the U.S. presidential election. In a defamation lawsuit filed last week, Smartmatic, Fox and other defendants were accused of finding a story that the election was stolen from Donald Trump and making Smartmatic “the villain in their story.”

Trump indictment to open with fight over constitution after deadly Capitol riots

Donald Trump’s historic second indictment opens with a debate on the constitution to try him out after a president stepped down on Tuesday on charges of inciting a terrorist attack on U.S. capital last month. Hundreds of Trump supporters attacked Capitol on January 6. After a scathing speech in which the then president repeated his false claims that his November 3 election defeat was the result of widespread fraud, “there will no longer be (or) a country to fight like hell.”

U.S. DOJ to ask 56 Trump-appointed lawyers to resign: CNN

The U.S. Department of Justice will soon ask 56 lawyers appointed by former President Donald Trump to submit their resignations, CNN reported on Monday. The move is expected to oversee two top lawyers in the Trump era, two top lawyers in Delaware and Connecticut, CNN https://cnn.it/3jwCyJ2, citing a senior Justice Department official.

Georgia’s foreign secretary’s office begins investigation into Trump’s election phone call

Georgia’s Secretary of State on Monday launched an investigation into former US President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the state’s 2020 election results, which could lead to criminal investigations by state and local officials. Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger has faced calls to open an investigation after Trump was recorded on a Jan. 2 phone call pressing Rafenberger to rescind the state’s election results based on unsubstantiated voter fraud claims.

Explanator: Is Trump’s post-presidential indictment constitutional? Former President Donald Trump’s indictment of last month’s terror attack on U.S. Capitol began Tuesday with arguments over whether these actions are constitutional. Trump’s legal team has argued that the case is illegal under the U.S. Constitution because Trump is now a private citizen, and 45 Senate Republicans voted Jan. 26. But many legal experts disagree, and there are not enough votes in the Democratic Control Room to stop the trial based on that argument.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that hackers were trying to pollute the city of Florida’s water supply with computer violations, breaking the computer system of a water treatment plant for about 15,000 people near Tampa, Florida, and adding a dangerous amount of water to the water supply. The attempt was thwarted on Friday. The hackers gained remote access to a software program called Team Viewer on the computer of an employee at a facility in the town of Oldsmar to gain control of other organizations, Sheriff Bob Qualdeeri said in an interview.

Exclusive: Democrats in the U.S. Congress on Monday unveiled a major plan to provide more than $ 50 billion in additional assistance to U.S. airlines, transportation organizations, airports and passenger railroads Amtrak, with more than $ 50 billion to the transportation sector. A $ 3 billion plan to help aircraft manufacturers with wage costs, according to Reuters and brief documents in this regard. The draft law states that the $ 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan will provide $ 30 billion to transportation companies, $ 14 billion to passenger planes, $ 8 billion to US airports, $ 1 billion to airline contractors and $ 1.5 billion to Amtrak. U.S. House committees are due to vote on the bill Wednesday.

COVID-19 Vaccine Chasers Hunt, Wait and Hope Jose Luis Espinosa in Los Angeles has been chasing a COVID-19 vaccine for more than three weeks. He did not hug his 98-year-old father for long, hoping a vaccine would replace it. Last week, he won gold at Santa Fe Springs.

(With inputs from agencies.)