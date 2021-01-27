U.S. News & World Report FHSU Online is one of the best places in the country

Hayes, Conn. – Fort Hayes State University is celebrating its 110th year of distance education as one of the best online programs in the country.

FHSU Online continues to be a national leader in providing high quality and affordable distance education programs to students in Kansas and around the world – beginning in 1911 when the university offered mail courses to rural teachers.

In a statement released this week, U.S. News & World Report recognized FHSU as one of the best countries in the country in six different online education categories. Ford Haas States Online Programs It is one of more than 1,200 projects reviewed by News.

Topping the list in 2021 was FHSU’s Masters in Educational Programs for Veterans, ranking first – 19th in the top 30 schools. The latest U.S. news rankings ranked Fort Hayes State in the top 20 for undergraduate programs for athletes.

FHSU’s postgraduate nursing program ranked 27th out of 88 programs, and all three programs are the best in the country: master’s in education, undergraduate programs for athletes, online undergraduate programs and MBA programs. More can be found in FHSU’s rankings https://www.usnews.com/education/online-education/fort-hays-state-university-155061/rankings.

U.S. News launched its Higher Education Ranking Program in 1983, and has been publishing online graduation program rankings for the past nine years. U.S. News evaluates schools on the basis of a variety of categories, including involvement, expert opinion, faculty credentials and training, services and technologies, and program status and discipline. View the full list of rankings and how FHSU compares with other ranking schools https://www.usnews.com/education/online-education.