Doug Bitcoin ’49 Texas A&M Hotel and Convention Center, A Benchmark Resorts & Hotels The property ranks first in the college station U.S. News and World Report Best Hotel Rankings. U.S. News and World Report It rates over 30,000 luxury hotels and resorts in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Bermuda and the Caribbean.

“This is a great honor for our hotel and college station city,” said Greg Stafford, general manager of the Texas A&M Hotel and Convention Center. “Getting this valuable ranking is a testament to the truly different commitment of our entire team and to ensure that every guest experience is one of the world’s highest quality luxuries.”

Luxury hotels in the U.S. use a system that combines each hotel’s industry awards with its star rating and guest reviews. COVID-19 data not included in U.S. News rankings. However, many of the major industry awards that make up the rankings take into account property cleanliness. The U.S. News Travel Team also provides information on how the corona virus epidemic is changing the hotel industry, the ways in which hotel cleaning protocols have evolved, and the best hotels for long-distance workers.

“The travel industry has faced many challenges over the past year, underscoring the need to support and recognize hotels that continue to maintain exemplary standards,” he said. Said Zack Watson, travel editor of the News. “This year’s list provides a reliable guide for travelers to use when planning their next trip, whether in a few months or next year.”

The compliment is the latest in a series of notable differences for the Texas A&M Hotel and Convention Center. Hotel approved Best Hotel / Resort in Southwest Received AAA’s Desirable Four Diamond Rating and AAA’s Best Home Care Award, by the Northstar Meetings team. Before opening, it also received certification I.A.C., Formerly the Association of International Conference Centers, which certifies the world’s best convention centers.

With a privileged location directly from Kyle Field, Doug Bitcoin ’49 Convention Center at the Texas A&M Hotel and College Center, Texas offers state-of-the-art conference facilities, signature brand facilities, reception facilities and grace south hospitality. Immersed in the history, traditions and culture of Texas A&M, this property has a powerful sense of place and is the perfect choice for business and leisure travelers looking for a kind of true Axiland experience. As a favorite hotel for the University of Texas A&M, the property offers 250 spacious guest rooms, including 250 penthouses and 11 suites, with stunning views of the Texas A&M campus. A roof pool overlooking Kyle Field; Food outlets that are committed to delivering fresh, healthy, scratch-ready and locally sourced ingredients; Two storey bar and lounge with one floor; And a full-service convention center with 35,000 square feet of meeting and event venues. The Texas A&M Hotel and Convention Center The perfect place for intellectual studies, meaningful celebrations, production meetings, college visits and family vacations.

