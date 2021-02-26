Highland Heights, KY – U.S. According to the latest rankings from News & World Report, the University of North Kentucky Master of Business Administration is one of the nation’s best online MBA programs.

U.S. News and World Report NKU’s program topped its list of best online MBA programs for the second year in a row. NKU continues to rise in the rankings, advancing to 123 this year, which is based solely on data related to companies’ distance education MBA programs. U.S. News & World Report compiled its list evaluating more than 300 projects for instructor involvement, expert opinions, faculty credentials, and student services and technologies.

“For these [NKU] Programs, online classes are all recorded and archived. Students should also note that online MBA programs at the University of North Kentucky are accredited by the Association for the Advancement of Business Quality Business College Accreditation Business Colleges. ” News & World Report in its review of NKU.

NKU renewed its MBA program in 2017 to better meet the needs of working professionals quickly and easily. In addition to eliminating GMAT scores from its enrollment process, the online MBA program offers flexible and efficient five-week courses that begin several times each year, allowing learners to move quickly through the curriculum.

“I am proud of the strong educational foundation we have built within the Hail / US Bank Business College. No matter where you are, our program has a variety of learning and knowledge and resources to advance their lives at any stage,” said Dean Hassan Hasab Elnabi. This recognition speaks volumes to the work of our faculty members who have captured countless hours of lectures and nurtured our strong online offerings. ”

NKU’s Hail / U.S. Bank of Business is AACSB-International accredited, earning less than 5 percent of business schools worldwide. To learn more about NKU’s online graduate business plans, visit HIEL / US Visit the Banking College of Commerce ‘ Website.