U.S. News & World Report Rankings Online Undergraduate Degree Embryo-Riddle Number 1, Online Performances for the Vets | Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University has been ranked No. 1 for the best online bachelor’s degree in the newly released 2021 National College and University Rankings. U.S. News and World Report. It topped the Embry-Riddle annual report for the fourth time in six years.

In addition, for the sixth year in a row, Embry-Riddle has been honored U.S. News and World Report As the country’s No. 1 school to offer online bachelor’s degrees for veterans.

Since 2014, Embry-Riddles Global campus, A pioneer in online and distance learning, has topped the annual list in both categories.

“In a challenging year for all institutions of higher learning, Embry-Riddle has demonstrated our commitment to supporting our students by providing the best online college education and experience. Chancellor Watred and the global team throughout the year prove that they are the best,” said Embry-Riddle President P. Butler, Ph.D.

Embry-Riddle Worldwide College of Commerce They also got high marks online Business plans. In the new category of Best Online Bachelor Business Programs, the University ranked 7th.

“Embry-Riddle’s innovative approach to education sets an example for the online learning experience in higher education. Strong programs and highly qualified and committed teachers provide a platform for students to succeed,” said Dr. John R. Watred, President of the Global Campus. And collaboration allows for new and improved ways to provide exceptional, industry-friendly guidance. “

In addition to providing excellent support for veterans, Embry-Riddle Online and Classroom Graduation Programs has provided training and certification to over 100 military sites around the world for over 50 years for our active military, their associates and dependents.

The 2021 U.S. News and World Report The rankings evaluate online bachelor’s degrees in four general categories: Student Involvement (which is calculated as 35% of each institution’s score); Teacher Certificates and Training (20%); Expert opinion (20%); And Student Services and Technology (25%).

To sustain this level of academic success and student engagement, the global campus is constantly finding new and innovative ways to ensure that students have the resources they need to excel academically and professionally.

Guided by teachers with material expertise, Embry-Riddle students worldwide benefit from the instructor-led inconsistent instruction, which is appreciated by other engaging strategies. Online graduation programs have multiple start dates throughout the year, with most terms running for nine weeks.

Computers, laptops or mobile devices have access to award-winning technology that can be used to create real-world experiences for all students, including non-traditional students, working professionals and military families. Embry-Riddle students connect with a global network of classmates, instructors and teachers through the Virtual Student Association. Educational consultants provide personalized assistance, including degree planning, and career counseling based on personal advice and circumstances. Technical support is available 24/7.

Embry-Riddle’s global campus, which includes full online programs and approximately 125 locations in the United States, Europe and Asia, offers undergraduate, graduate and doctoral degrees to approximately 23,000 students. The most popular include bachelor majors Aeronautics, Airline Business Administration, Communication, Even more so. According to Embry-Riddle WorldWide’s annual alumni survey, 92.5 percent of graduates work or are in graduate school within a year of graduation.

