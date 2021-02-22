A year ago, when the corona virus spread to the United States, some public health experts predicted that its death toll would rise to such alarming heights. At a White House conference on March 31, Dr. Anthony Fucci announced a shocking plan: the virus could kill 240,000 Americans, even with strict orders at home. One year later, the virus killed more than twice that number. A country plagued by suffering and loss still faces a shocking force: 500,000. That level will probably be reached on Monday. No other country has counted so many deaths during epidemics. More Americans have perished from Govt-19 than they did on the battlefields of World War I, World War II and the Vietnam War.

The milestone comes at a promising moment: new virus cases are drastically reduced, deaths are declining, and vaccines are being administered regularly. But there are concerns that newer, more infectious strains of the virus could quickly stifle the country’s progress and lead to another spike. The American people have many more months to get vaccinated, and it may take a few months for the infection to subside. Now, one in 670 Americans has died from the virus.

In New York City, more than 28,000 people have died from the virus – or one in 295. In Los Angeles County, where Covid-19 lost nearly 20,000 people, one in 500 has died of the virus.

Deaths from Govt-19 in the United States have risen sharply as the epidemic continues. The first known death occurred in February, with 100,000 people dead by May 27. It took the nation four months to register another 100,000 deaths; Next, about three months; Next, five weeks. Although daily deaths are now declining, about 1,900 deaths are reported every day in the United States. As of Saturday evening, the number had reached 4,97,221

