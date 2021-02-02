U.S. Weather: Heavy snow vaccine rolls, disrupts flights and schools | U.S. News

COVID vaccination appointments have been canceled, flights have been suspended and schools and roads across Northeastern America have been closed.

Extensive snowfall of 2 feet (62 cm) was forecast for a wide area from Pennsylvania to New England on Tuesday, citing the U.S. National Weather Service.

In some places it can drop to 3in (7.6cm) per hour, with winds blowing up to 60mph (96kph).

Image:

Mai in Central Park, Balinese Poodle



A state of emergency is in effect for New York City. Snow Heavy snow and strong winds can bring up to 22 inches of snow

And face-to-face learning is canceled today and tomorrow

Side alternate parking has been suspended until Saturday

Ess essential travel is prohibited – Major Bill de Blasio (YNYCMayor) February 1, 2021

The service said 1 foot (31 cm) or more of ground could be in New England by the time the snow finally dies in the Northeastern states by Wednesday evening.

New York was particularly badly affected, with more than 16in (40cm) concentrated in Central Park and 30in (76cm) higher in northern New Jersey.

If conditions continue, this will be the first time since 2016 that New York City has been covered by more than 2 feet of snow.

All public schools in the city were closed Tuesday, and more than 90% of flights in the area were canceled.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker said a Govt vaccination roll in Boston, scheduled for people 75 and older, has been canceled amid forecasts of 12in to 18in (31cm to 61cm) heavy, wet snow and winds up to 55mph (88kph). .

About 10,000 vaccination jabs have been postponed in the wake of hurricane damage in Connecticut, with more expected on Tuesday.

Image:

A delivery biker goes skiing during a snowstorm in New York



A state of emergency prevailed Tuesday in New Jersey, which was announced Monday evening, where the maximum fall on the east coast was 32in (81cm) in Newton City.

Numerous flights are parked at major airports, including all flights at New York’s LaGuardia Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport.

About 75% of flights were canceled at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

Six mega Govt-19 vaccination centers in the state have been closed as snow and blizzard conditions have hampered efforts to clear roads.

Image:

A worker cleans a New York sidewalk



As of 7 p.m., New Jersey State Police said troops responded to 661 crashes and offered to help 1,050 motorists from 6 a.m. Sunday.

There was also concern about coastal flooding due to the storm.

In a video posted on Facebook by Union Beach police, authorities showed a man recovering from floodwaters after showing signs of hypothermia in his car.

In Virginia, four firefighters were taken to hospitals with life-threatening injuries when a fire truck overturned on snow-covered roads Sunday.

Image:

Snow removal in Manhattan, New York City



In Pennsylvania, a 67-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s disease is said to have wandered from her home and died of hypothermia in Allentown on Monday.

In nearby Plains Township, authorities say a man is suspected of shooting his neighbors and a married couple and then killing himself after an argument over snow removal.