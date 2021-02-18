U.S. winter storm: 32 dead and 3.4 million people struggling to stay warm without power | U.S. News

The U.S. winter storm has killed 32 people and left 3.4 million struggling to stay warm without power.

The latest hurricane lead is expected to move northeast Thursday from Texas, Arkansas and the Lower Mississippi Valley.

“There is no movement for some of the misery that people across the region are experiencing,” said Bob O’Reilly, a leading meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Image:

People line up in Dallas to collect firewood from a pile of wood that is open to the public.



More than 100 million people live in areas surrounded by winter weather warnings, watches or advice, according to the Meteorological Service.

Scientists say Polar vortex, A meteorological system commonly found in the Arctic, multiplies at lower latitudes and stays longer, which is part of human-caused global warming.

The freezing weather also threatened to destabilize the nation COVID-19 Attempts to vaccinate may result in government delays in vaccine exports.

Image:

People take refuge in the gallery furniture store, which opened its door and turned it into a warming station



Applications from Minnesota to Texas and Mississippi have implemented rolling blackouts to reduce the load on power grids to meet the extreme demand for heat and electricity.

More than 3 million customers in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi were without electricity, more than 200,000 in the four Appalachian states, and nearly as many in the Pacific Northwest, according to poweroutage.us, which monitors utility failure reports.

Image:

Severe cold weather has threatened the country’s COVID-19 vaccination effort, delaying vaccine exports.



The worst U.S. power outage has occurred in Texas, where officials demanded 60 generators from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and plan to prioritize hospitals and nursing homes. The government has opened 35 shelters for more than 1,000 people, the company said.

Vice President Kamala Harris addressed those who lost power during a live interview on NBC’s Today on Wednesday: “I know they can’t see us now because they have no electricity, but the president and I really think about them and believe we can do everything possible by signing emergency orders.” , Get federal relief in their favor. “

The weather caused major disruptions to water systems in Texas cities such as Houston, Fort Worth, Calveston, Corpus Christi and Memphis, Tennessee, and Shreveport, Louisiana, where city fire trucks delivered water to several hospitals, bringing bottled water to patients and staff. .A news reported.

Image:

About 3.4 million people have no power in their homes



In Houston, residents were told to boil their water – if they had the power to do so – because there was a huge drop in water pressure connected to the weather.

In Abilene, Texas, firefighters tried to put out a house fire this week, but due to low water pressure, “they had to watch the house burn down,” said city manager Robert Hannah.

In most parts of the United States travel is misguided, roads are treacherous and thousands of flights have been canceled. Many school systems have directly delayed or canceled classes.

Authorities say a fire that killed three young children and their grandmother in the Houston area may have been caused by a fire they were using hot.

Image:

Snow and ice covered large areas of the United States, i.e. canceled flights and difficult driving conditions.



Authorities in Oregon confirmed Tuesday that four people have died from carbon monoxide poisoning in the Portland area.

Hospital officials said at least 13 children had been treated for carbon monoxide poisoning at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth and one parent had died from toxic fumes.

Temperatures were expected to rise above freezing in Texas over the weekend.