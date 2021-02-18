U.S. Winter Storm: Thousands of Cold Sea Turtles Rescued in Texas | U.S. News

The winter storm that hit Texas and other southern states in the United States is also having a major impact on wildlife in the region.

The Freezing temperature Cold stunning sea turtles – affected their ability to swim or feed and resulted in massive rescue efforts to save them.

Thousands of animals have been taken by residents to a convention center in a South Texas resort – some of whom have no heating or basic amenities in their own homes.

Residents carry car loads of creatures to the South Badre Island Convention and Visitors Bureau



“Every 15 minutes there is another truck or SUV,” said Ed Com, executive director of the South Patre Island Conference and Visitors Bureau.

Some bring one or two sea turtles, others many more.

“Yesterday we had trailers with 80s, 100s, 50s,” he said.

Freezing temperatures cool stunning sea turtles



The convention center – which had no electricity or water until early Wednesday morning – began to receive more turtles as its neighbor, Sea Turtle Inc., brought in numbers.

Mr Com said he had “collected” more than 3,500 sea turtles so far. He said he was reluctant to use the word redemption because “we know we are going to lose something”.

The swimming or feeding ability of sea turtles is affected by unusually cold weather



In the face of another cold on the way, he had no idea when the turtle-turning center would be finished.

Now the center has power again so that the temperature can be brought to 15C (60F).

There are fears that some sea turtles will not survive



“We are trying our best to save as many turtles as possible,” Mr Com said.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Coastal Fisheries Biologists and Texas Sports Wardens also rescue sea turtles when they are cold and plan to release them when they are hot.