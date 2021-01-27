UAH – News

Michael Mercier | UAH

The University of Alabama (UAH) at Huntsville, part of the University of Alabama, is ranked 26th in the country by the UAH College of Business Masters in Information Systems in Information Systems, according to U.S. News and World Report.

Appears under ranking classification “Best Online Master of Information Technology Programs“And refers to a significant verification of the quality and value of the College’s online MS-IS syllabus.

“I would like to acknowledge and thank our faculty for doing such an outstanding job in our information systems graduate program,” says Dr. Jason Green, Dean of the College of Business. “They have won this online program and have ensured that each course is specifically designed for online learning. I am grateful to be able to provide our students with a high quality program that gives them flexibility as they become leaders and subject professionals in their information systems industry.”

UAH graduates in MS in Information Systems are immediately positioned to use one of the fastest growing careers in the country. This online option gives students the ability to acquire the knowledge and skills needed to succeed in an administrative or administrative IS role.

“Our MS IS program has been fully available online for many years,” Dr. Green notes. “We build this experience on the full online MBA program we recently launched, which has the same high standards for quality, flexibility and value in serving professionals working in Huntsville and across the region.”

The UAE College of Business Faculty is uniquely integrated with the local industry through strong community partnerships to bring both professional experience and advanced research to this course. The new ranking demonstrates that COB IS graduates acquire the technical skills and essential business knowledge they need, while at the same time providing opportunities for real-world experience with leading companies and agents in the region.