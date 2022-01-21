Ukraine promises that Russia, with 100,000 troops on the border, is “ready” to capture a city in the north of the country.

Ukraine’s President Vladimir Zhelensky has promised that Russia is “ready” to capture the northern Ukrainian city this Friday. Some statements coming on the same day as promised by Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov That it was not going to attack the neighboring country.

Lavrov made the remarks after meeting with US Secretary of State Anthony Blingen in Geneva, Switzerland. “If Russia chooses the path of conflict, there will be dire consequences.” In the ways of what has been revealed before President Joe Biden.

“The United States and Europe are ready to meet Russia on either of these two paths (military or diplomatic),” Blingen warned at a news conference after the meeting with Lavrov. Support Ukraine, “says the United States. Has the right to join NATO.

“We have heard repeatedly (Lavrov) that they do not want to invade Ukraine, but we all have things to see, so I told him that they can call back the forces on the border and be determined to convince the world. The diplomatic way they did today,” Blingen added. Said.

The military buildup on the Moscow border continues

The foreign secretary considered it “paradoxical” for Russia to defend its desire to resolve tensions around Ukraine through diplomacy, but at the same time Continues to strengthen its military presence on its border with Ukraine.

The ninety-minute conversation at the Wilson Hotel in Geneva was “open and substantial,” and Blinken, finally – warned Lavrov that the United States and its allies would consider any Russian incursion into Ukraine to be an “invasion.” Territory.